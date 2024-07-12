Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Ocado, Burberry, B&M, Rio Tinto

A bunch of FTSE 100 companies in the headlines recently are primed to deliver latest results. A high-flying defence stock has news too. Here are the key dates for your diary.

12th July 2024 11:47

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 15 July

Trading statements

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, ME Group International, Robert Walters

AGM/EGM

Tuesday 16 July

Trading statements

4GLOBAL, B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Bloomsbury Publishing, Experian, IntegraFin Holdings, Intermediate Capital, McBride, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), RM, Sosandar, Strip Tinning Holdings

AGM/EGM

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust, Burberry, First Class Metals, Wynnstay Properties

Wednesday 17 July

Trading statements

Antofagasta, Brooks Macdonald, hVIVO, Renold

AGM/EGM

Caledonia Investments, Edinburgh Investment Trust, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Helical, HICL Infrastructure, Pennant International

Thursday 18 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include C&C Group and Castings.

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Anglo American, Artisanal Spirits, Creightons, Dunelm, Herald Investment Trust, Kier, Qinetiq, SSE

AGM/EGM

Big Yellow, Biotech Growth Trust, Braveheart Investment, Datalex, FD Technologies, Ingenta, Johnson Matthey, Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth VCT, N Brown, Premier Foods, Qinetiq, SSE, The Income & Growth VCT, TheraCryf, Tower Resources

Friday 19 July

Trading statements

Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Hargreaves Lansdown

AGM/EGM

Kistos Holdings, Personal Assets Trust

