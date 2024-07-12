The Week Ahead: Ocado, Burberry, B&M, Rio Tinto
A bunch of FTSE 100 companies in the headlines recently are primed to deliver latest results. A high-flying defence stock has news too. Here are the key dates for your diary.
12th July 2024 11:47
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 15 July
Trading statements
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, ME Group International, Robert Walters
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Tuesday 16 July
Trading statements
4GLOBAL, B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Bloomsbury Publishing, Experian, IntegraFin Holdings, Intermediate Capital, McBride, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), RM, Sosandar, Strip Tinning Holdings
AGM/EGM
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust, Burberry, First Class Metals, Wynnstay Properties
Wednesday 17 July
Trading statements
Antofagasta, Brooks Macdonald, hVIVO, Renold
AGM/EGM
Caledonia Investments, Edinburgh Investment Trust, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Helical, HICL Infrastructure, Pennant International
Thursday 18 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include C&C Group and Castings.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Anglo American, Artisanal Spirits, Creightons, Dunelm, Herald Investment Trust, Kier, Qinetiq, SSE
AGM/EGM
Big Yellow, Biotech Growth Trust, Braveheart Investment, Datalex, FD Technologies, Ingenta, Johnson Matthey, Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth VCT, N Brown, Premier Foods, Qinetiq, SSE, The Income & Growth VCT, TheraCryf, Tower Resources
Friday 19 July
Trading statements
Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Hargreaves Lansdown
AGM/EGM
Kistos Holdings, Personal Assets Trust
