The Week Ahead: Ocado, Currys, Whitbread, Taylor Wimpey, Vistry

A number of FTSE 100 companies issue trading updates in the coming days, among them more retailers, housebuilders and miners. Here are the key dates for your diary.

10th January 2025 13:05

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Share on

Monday 13 January

Trading statements

PageGroup

AGM/EGM

80 Mile, Cap-XX Ltd

Tuesday 14 January

Trading statements

Games Workshop, Gym Group, Hunting, JD Sports Fashion, Knights Group, MJ Gleeson, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Persimmon, Ramsdens Holdings, Robert Walters

AGM/EGM

Brand Architekts Group, Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Kazera Global

Wednesday 15 January

Trading statements

Currys (LSE:CURY), Experian, Gateley, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY), Xaar

AGM/EGM

Diploma, Orcadian Energy

Thursday 16 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass, Dewhurst Group and WH Smith.

Trading statements

Antofagasta, Rathbones Group, Rio Tinto, Safestore, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Whitbread (LSE:WTB)

AGM/EGM

Cardiff Property, Learning Technologies, Mobile Streams, Smiths News

Friday 17 January

Trading statements

DFS Furniture, Ninety One, Petershill Partners

AGM/EGM

Catalyst Media Group, The Character, Smithson Investment Trust 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesVideosInvestment Trusts

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox