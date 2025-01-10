The Week Ahead: Ocado, Currys, Whitbread, Taylor Wimpey, Vistry
A number of FTSE 100 companies issue trading updates in the coming days, among them more retailers, housebuilders and miners. Here are the key dates for your diary.
10th January 2025 13:05
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 13 January
PageGroup
AGM/EGM
80 Mile, Cap-XX Ltd
Tuesday 14 January
Trading statements
Games Workshop, Gym Group, Hunting, JD Sports Fashion, Knights Group, MJ Gleeson, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Persimmon, Ramsdens Holdings, Robert Walters
AGM/EGM
Brand Architekts Group, Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Kazera Global
Wednesday 15 January
Trading statements
Currys (LSE:CURY), Experian, Gateley, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY), Xaar
AGM/EGM
Diploma, Orcadian Energy
Thursday 16 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass, Dewhurst Group and WH Smith.
Trading statements
Antofagasta, Rathbones Group, Rio Tinto, Safestore, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
AGM/EGM
Cardiff Property, Learning Technologies, Mobile Streams, Smiths News
Friday 17 January
Trading statements
DFS Furniture, Ninety One, Petershill Partners
AGM/EGM
Catalyst Media Group, The Character, Smithson Investment Trust
