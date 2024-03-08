Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Berkeley Group, Metro Bank, Deliveroo

UK housebuilders will remain in the spotlight during an otherwise brief slowdown in FTSE 100 results in the days ahead. Here are the key dates for your diary.

8th March 2024 13:17

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 11 March

Trading statements

HgCapital Trust, Mincon, MTI Wireless Edge

AGM/EGM

Ground Rents Income Fund, Ramsdens Holdings, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company

Tuesday 12 March

Trading statements

BATM Advanced Communications, Costain Group , Domino's Pizza, Fonix Mobile, Foresight Solar Fund, Genuit, H&T Group, Hill & Smith, MaxCyte, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Synthomer, Target Healthcare REIT, TI Fluid Systems, TP ICAP

AGM/EGM

Impax Asset Management, Seed Capital Solutions, Shoe Zone

Wednesday 13 March

Trading statements

4imprint, Advanced Medical Solutions, Balfour Beatty, Centaur Media, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Ferrexpo, Gym Group, Hochschild Mining, IP Group, Keywords Studios, Kin & Carta, Metro Bank Holdings (LSE:MTRO), Nexteq, PensionBee, Public Policy Holding Co, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Supermarket Income REIT, Trainline, Vaalco Energy

AGM/EGM

abrdn China Investment, Safestore, Wincanton

Thursday 14 March 

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn, Entain

Galliford Try and NatWest. 

Trading statements

Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Bridgepoint Group, Capricorn Energy, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO), Empiric Student Property, Gem Diamonds, Halma, Helios Towers, IG Group, Moonpig, Morgan Advanced Materials, Oakley Capital Investments, OSB Group, Restore, Trainline, Savills, Vistry

AGM/EGM

Angus Energy, Bank of Georgia, Blackrock Sustainable American Income Trust

Friday 15 March

Trading statements

Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Chrysalis Investments

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

