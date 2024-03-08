The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Berkeley Group, Metro Bank, Deliveroo
UK housebuilders will remain in the spotlight during an otherwise brief slowdown in FTSE 100 results in the days ahead. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 11 March
Trading statements
HgCapital Trust, Mincon, MTI Wireless Edge
AGM/EGM
Ground Rents Income Fund, Ramsdens Holdings, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company
Tuesday 12 March
Trading statements
BATM Advanced Communications, Costain Group , Domino's Pizza, Fonix Mobile, Foresight Solar Fund, Genuit, H&T Group, Hill & Smith, MaxCyte, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Synthomer, Target Healthcare REIT, TI Fluid Systems, TP ICAP
AGM/EGM
Impax Asset Management, Seed Capital Solutions, Shoe Zone
Wednesday 13 March
Trading statements
4imprint, Advanced Medical Solutions, Balfour Beatty, Centaur Media, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Ferrexpo, Gym Group, Hochschild Mining, IP Group, Keywords Studios, Kin & Carta, Metro Bank Holdings (LSE:MTRO), Nexteq, PensionBee, Public Policy Holding Co, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Supermarket Income REIT, Trainline, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
abrdn China Investment, Safestore, Wincanton
Thursday 14 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn, Entain
Galliford Try and NatWest.
Trading statements
Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Bridgepoint Group, Capricorn Energy, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO), Empiric Student Property, Gem Diamonds, Halma, Helios Towers, IG Group, Moonpig, Morgan Advanced Materials, Oakley Capital Investments, OSB Group, Restore, Trainline, Savills, Vistry
AGM/EGM
Angus Energy, Bank of Georgia, Blackrock Sustainable American Income Trust
Friday 15 March
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Chrysalis Investments
