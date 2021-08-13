Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Persimmon, BHP, Balfour Beatty

13th August 2021 12:11

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

Upcoming results and events that investors should watch out for.

Monday 16 August

Trading statements 

Brave Bison Group, MTI Wireless Edge.

AGM/EGM

None scheduled.

Tuesday 17 August

Trading statements 

BHP Group (LSE:BHP), Bank of Georgia Group, Gattaca, Genuit Group, Shield Therapeutics, Van Elle Holdings.

AGM/EGM

Eqtec, Esken, IronRidge Resources, Remote Monitored Systems, Semper Fortis Esports, ULS Technology.

Wednesday 18 August

Trading statements 

Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), Hochschild Mining, Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR)Persimmon (LSE:PSN), TBC Bank Group.

AGM/EGM

Ariana Resources, Asimilar Group, Playtech, Rambler Metals & Mining, SIMEC Atlantis Energy.

Thursday 19 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn, Anglo American (LSE:AAL), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), and Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB).

Trading statements 

Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Apax Global Alpha, Byotrol, Capital Ltd, Castings, Global Ports Investments, Helios Towers, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Marshalls, OSB Group, Rank Group, South32, Tremor International.

AGM/EGM

Calnex Solutions, Castings.

Friday 20 August 

Trading statements 

Afarak Group, Kingspan Group.

AGM/EGM

Auction Technology Group,  Zegona Communications.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK shares
    Europe
    Commodities
    Consumer goods and services
    Health care
    Industrials
    Infrastructure

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up