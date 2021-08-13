The Week Ahead: Persimmon, BHP, Balfour Beatty
13th August 2021 12:11
Upcoming results and events that investors should watch out for.
Monday 16 August
Trading statements
Brave Bison Group, MTI Wireless Edge.
AGM/EGM
None scheduled.
Tuesday 17 August
Trading statements
BHP Group (LSE:BHP), Bank of Georgia Group, Gattaca, Genuit Group, Shield Therapeutics, Van Elle Holdings.
AGM/EGM
Eqtec, Esken, IronRidge Resources, Remote Monitored Systems, Semper Fortis Esports, ULS Technology.
Wednesday 18 August
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), Hochschild Mining, Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR), Persimmon (LSE:PSN), TBC Bank Group.
AGM/EGM
Ariana Resources, Asimilar Group, Playtech, Rambler Metals & Mining, SIMEC Atlantis Energy.
Thursday 19 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn, Anglo American (LSE:AAL), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), and Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB).
Trading statements
Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Apax Global Alpha, Byotrol, Capital Ltd, Castings, Global Ports Investments, Helios Towers, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Marshalls, OSB Group, Rank Group, South32, Tremor International.
AGM/EGM
Calnex Solutions, Castings.
Friday 20 August
Trading statements
Afarak Group, Kingspan Group.
AGM/EGM
Auction Technology Group, Zegona Communications.
