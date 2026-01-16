Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, JD Sports, B&M, AB Foods
Earnings season is warming up and the queue of big companies scheduled to issue updates is building. Here are the key dates for your diary.
16th January 2026 12:52
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 19 January
Trading statements
City of London Investment Group, Marshalls, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Coca-Cola HBC AG, Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd
Tuesday 20 January
4imprint, DFS Furniture, Gear4music, Kier, Kromek, McBride, QinetiQ, Treatt
AGM/EGM
GRIT Investment Trust, Henderson Far East Income
Wednesday 21 January
Aberdeen Group, Burberry, Currys, Elementis, Experian, Galliford Try, ICG, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), JD Wetherspoon, Kenmare Resources, PensionBee, Premier Foods, Quilter, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Serica Energy
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Thursday 22 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include WH Smith and Solid State.
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Auction Technology Group, B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Hardide, Ilika, TheWorks.co.uk
AGM/EGM
Asos, Auction Technology Group, Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities, Coro Energy, J Smart & Co Contractors
Friday 23 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
SSP Group
