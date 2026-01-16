Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, JD Sports, B&M, AB Foods

Earnings season is warming up and the queue of big companies scheduled to issue updates is building. Here are the key dates for your diary.

16th January 2026

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 19 January

Trading statements

City of London Investment Group, Marshalls, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Coca-Cola HBC AG, Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd

Tuesday 20 January

Trading statements

4imprint, DFS Furniture, Gear4music, Kier, Kromek, McBride, QinetiQ, Treatt

AGM/EGM

GRIT Investment Trust, Henderson Far East Income

Wednesday 21 January

Trading statements

Aberdeen Group, Burberry, Currys, Elementis, Experian, Galliford Try, ICG, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), JD Wetherspoon, Kenmare Resources, PensionBee, Premier Foods, Quilter, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Serica Energy

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Thursday 22 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include WH Smith and Solid State.

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Auction Technology Group, B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME)​​​​​​​, Hardide, Ilika, TheWorks.co.uk

AGM/EGM

Asos, Auction Technology Group, Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities, Coro Energy, J Smart & Co Contractors

Friday 23 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

SSP Group

