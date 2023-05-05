The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, ASOS, Compass, ITV
Despite another shortened trading week, there are plenty of corporate events to keep an eye on. That includes some important ex-dividend dates from FTSE 100 high yielders.
Monday 8 May
Stock market close for UK Bank Holiday
Tuesday 9 May
Trading statements
Kosmos Energy, Tialis Essential IT, Treatt
AGM/EGM
Caledonia Mining, Direct Line, Foxtons, Hostelworld, IWG, Just Group, Midwich, Osirium Technologies, Windward
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account
Wednesday 10 May
Trading statements
Anexo, ASOS (LSE:ASC), Compass, Directa Plus, Georgia Capital, MaxCyte, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Valeura Energy, Vertu Motors
AGM/EGM
abrdn, Antofagasta, Cenkos Securities, Ecora Resources, H&T Group, Harbour Energy, Jupiter Fund Management, Literacy Capital, Luceco, Marshalls, National Express, Renewables Infrastructure, Rentokil Initial, Seplat Energy, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, TClarke
Thursday 11 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, HSBC and Tesco.
Trading statements
3i, Airtel Africa, Eurocell, Grainger, ITV (LSE:ITV), TBC Bank
AGM/EGM
88 Energy, Cairn Homes, Capita, Clarkson, Costain, Eleco, Eurocell, FBD Holdings, Genedrive, Genel Energy, Gresham House, Gym Group, Hiscox, Irish Continental Group, John Wood, MyHealthChecked, OSB Group, Poolbeg Pharma, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Serinus Energy, Uniphar, Videndum, WAG Payment Solutions
Friday 12 May
Trading statements
Allianz Technology Trust, Beazley
AGM/EGM
Balfour Beatty, Derwent London, GreenRoc Mining, Hutchmed (China) Limited
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks