The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, ASOS, Compass, ITV

5th May 2023 12:40

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Despite another shortened trading week, there are plenty of corporate events to keep an eye on. That includes some important ex-dividend dates from FTSE 100 high yielders.

Monday 8 May

Stock market close for UK Bank Holiday

Tuesday 9 May

Trading statements

Kosmos Energy, Tialis Essential IT, Treatt

AGM/EGM

Caledonia Mining, Direct Line, Foxtons, Hostelworld, IWG, Just Group, Midwich, Osirium Technologies, Windward

Wednesday 10 May

Trading statements

Anexo, ASOS (LSE:ASC), Compass, Directa Plus, Georgia Capital, MaxCyte, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Valeura Energy, Vertu Motors

AGM/EGM

abrdn, Antofagasta, Cenkos Securities, Ecora Resources, H&T Group, Harbour Energy, Jupiter Fund Management, Literacy Capital, Luceco, Marshalls, National Express, Renewables Infrastructure, Rentokil Initial, Seplat Energy, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, TClarke

Thursday 11 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, HSBC and Tesco.

Trading statements

3i, Airtel Africa, Eurocell, Grainger, ITV (LSE:ITV), TBC Bank

AGM/EGM

88 Energy, Cairn Homes, Capita, Clarkson, Costain, Eleco, Eurocell, FBD Holdings, Genedrive, Genel Energy, Gresham House, Gym Group, Hiscox, Irish Continental Group, John Wood, MyHealthChecked, OSB Group, Poolbeg Pharma, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Serinus Energy, Uniphar, Videndum, WAG Payment Solutions

Friday 12 May

Trading statements

Allianz Technology Trust, Beazley

AGM/EGM

Balfour Beatty, Derwent London, GreenRoc Mining, Hutchmed (China) Limited

