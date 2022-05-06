Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, BT, ITV, Superdry

6th May 2022 10:56

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Results season in the US has been a nightmare for many tech names, but some of the UK’s biggest companies have made record profits. Here are some more of the big dates for your diary.

Monday 9 May

Trading statements

HgCapital Trust, Georgia Capital, Kosmos Energy

AGM/EGM

Aviva, Midwich Group

Tuesday 10 May

Trading statements

FD Technologies, Pacific Assets Trust, Renishaw, Shanta Gold, Treatt, Trellus Health

AGM/EGM

Capita, Centamin, Direct Line, Doric Nimrod Air One, Gresham Technologies, HgCapital Trust, IWG, Just Group, Macfarlane, Temple Bar Investment Trust

Wednesday 11 May

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, Anexo Group, Angling Direct, Bank of Georgia, Brewin Dolphin, Compass, Conduit Holdings, Dignity, ITV (LSE:ITV), Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Vertu Motors

AGM/EGM

abrdn Asian Income Fund, Antofagasta, Capricorn Energy, Cenkos Securities, Clarkson, Conduit Holdings, Harbour Energy, Hostelworld, Impact Healthcare REIT, Jupiter Fund Management, LungLife AI, MC Mining, National Express, Rentokil Initial, Savills, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Spire Healthcare, Tasty, TClarke, TP ICAP, TransGlobe Energy, Tribal Group, Uniphar, Windward

Thursday 12 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Foxtons and Tritax Big Box REIT.

Trading statements

3i Group, Adnams, Balfour Beatty, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Coca-Cola HBC, ConvaTec, Entain, Grainger, Hargreaves Lansdown, Plant Health Care, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Superdry (LSE:SDRY), Titon Holdings, Versarien

AGM/EGM 

Alfa Financial Software, Anglo Pacific, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Balfour Beatty, BP, Bridgepoint, Cineworld, Circassia, ContourGlobal, ConvaTec, Empresaria Group, Eurocell, FBD Holdings, Genel Energy, Gresham House, Gym Group, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, Lloyds Banking Group, Logistics Development Group, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, OSB Group, Quilter, Rolls-Royce, Schiehallion Fund, Secure Trust Bank, Serinus Energy, Shefa Gems, SIG, Unbound Group, Unite Group

Friday 13 May

Trading statements

Sage Group

AGM/EGM

ContourGlobal, Derwent London, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Metro Bank, TT Electronics

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Tech crash: three big stocks to buy, hold and sell

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: Petrofac shares are volatile but worth owning

in 27 minutes

Your vote counts: Amazon, Next, Deliveroo, Reckitt Benckiser

24 minutes ago

Ian Cowie: three trusts I own for the ‘investment boom’ under way

1 day ago

UK interest rates increased to 13-year high

about 22 hours ago

ii view: Shell profit breaks records as oil boom continues

about 22 hours ago

Terry Smith continues tech buying spree as shares drop

2 days ago

Jeff Prestridge: I love funds, but not these ones

2 days ago

Share Sleuth: why this company has lost its place in the portfolio

2 days ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: April 2022

3 days ago