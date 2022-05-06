The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, BT, ITV, Superdry
Results season in the US has been a nightmare for many tech names, but some of the UK’s biggest companies have made record profits. Here are some more of the big dates for your diary.
Monday 9 May
Trading statements
HgCapital Trust, Georgia Capital, Kosmos Energy
AGM/EGM
Aviva, Midwich Group
Tuesday 10 May
Trading statements
FD Technologies, Pacific Assets Trust, Renishaw, Shanta Gold, Treatt, Trellus Health
AGM/EGM
Capita, Centamin, Direct Line, Doric Nimrod Air One, Gresham Technologies, HgCapital Trust, IWG, Just Group, Macfarlane, Temple Bar Investment Trust
Wednesday 11 May
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Anexo Group, Angling Direct, Bank of Georgia, Brewin Dolphin, Compass, Conduit Holdings, Dignity, ITV (LSE:ITV), Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Vertu Motors
AGM/EGM
abrdn Asian Income Fund, Antofagasta, Capricorn Energy, Cenkos Securities, Clarkson, Conduit Holdings, Harbour Energy, Hostelworld, Impact Healthcare REIT, Jupiter Fund Management, LungLife AI, MC Mining, National Express, Rentokil Initial, Savills, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Spire Healthcare, Tasty, TClarke, TP ICAP, TransGlobe Energy, Tribal Group, Uniphar, Windward
Thursday 12 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Foxtons and Tritax Big Box REIT.
Trading statements
3i Group, Adnams, Balfour Beatty, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Coca-Cola HBC, ConvaTec, Entain, Grainger, Hargreaves Lansdown, Plant Health Care, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Superdry (LSE:SDRY), Titon Holdings, Versarien
AGM/EGM
Alfa Financial Software, Anglo Pacific, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Balfour Beatty, BP, Bridgepoint, Cineworld, Circassia, ContourGlobal, ConvaTec, Empresaria Group, Eurocell, FBD Holdings, Genel Energy, Gresham House, Gym Group, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, Lloyds Banking Group, Logistics Development Group, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, OSB Group, Quilter, Rolls-Royce, Schiehallion Fund, Secure Trust Bank, Serinus Energy, Shefa Gems, SIG, Unbound Group, Unite Group
Friday 13 May
Trading statements
Sage Group
AGM/EGM
ContourGlobal, Derwent London, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Metro Bank, TT Electronics
