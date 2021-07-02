The Week Ahead: Sainsbury's, Ocado, Persimmon
2nd July 2021 12:23
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results to watch out for in the days ahead.
Monday 5 July
Trading statements
Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Panoply Holdings, Porvair
AGM/EGM
Hurricane Energy
Tuesday 6 July
Trading statements
Ilika, Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY), Kinovo, Mattioli Woods, Mercia Asset Management, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Purplebricks, RM, Totally
AGM/EGM
Assura, Capital Gearing Trust, JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income, Marks & Spencer, MaxCyte, N Brown, Predator Oil & Gas, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Wednesday 7 July
Trading statements
AdEPT Technology, Creightons, Enteq Upstream, Ferrexpo, JD Wetherspoon, Redde Northgate, Robert Walters, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Ten Entertainment, Vistry Grou, Wincanton
AGM/EGM
AVEVA Group, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, Manx Financial, Shires Income, Smartspace Software, Steppe Cement, Tanfield Group, Wincanton
Thursday 8 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), AVEVA Group (LSE:AVV) and Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP).
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail, Electrocomponents, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Great Portland Estates, Hyve Group, Jet2, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Senior, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Active Energy Group, Air Partner, Augmentum Fintech, Calculus VCT, First Derivatives, Great Portland Estates, Land Securities, Pets at Home, Severn Trent, Templeton Emerging Markets IT, Worldwide Healthcare Trust
Friday 9 July
Trading statements
MJ Gleeson
AGM/EGM
Sainsbury's, Optibiotix Health, Fastforward Innovations, Melrose Industries, Riverfort Global Opportunities
