The Week Ahead: Shell, Imperial Brands, Hays

In an otherwise quiet period for corporate results, a couple of FTSE 100 heavyweights stand out in the days ahead. Here are the key dates for your diary.

3rd October 2025 13:09

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 6 October

Trading statements

Ferrexpo

AGM/EGM

Hydrogen Future Industries, Unicorn Mineral Resources, Unite Group

Tuesday 7 October

Trading statements

Angling Direct, CVS Group, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Inspiration Healthcare Group, Liontrust Asset Management, Shell (LSE:SHEL)

AGM/EGM

Ikigai Ventures, Ironveld, Ricardo

Wednesday 8 October

Trading statements

Netcall, Unite Group, Vertu Motors

AGM/EGM

Diverse Income Trust, ITM Power, Strategic Equity Capital

Thursday 9 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Tesco.

Trading statements

S&U, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Friday 10 October

Trading statements

Hays (LSE:HAS)

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

