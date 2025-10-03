The Week Ahead: Shell, Imperial Brands, Hays
In an otherwise quiet period for corporate results, a couple of FTSE 100 heavyweights stand out in the days ahead. Here are the key dates for your diary.
3rd October 2025 13:09
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 6 October
Trading statements
Ferrexpo
AGM/EGM
Hydrogen Future Industries, Unicorn Mineral Resources, Unite Group
Tuesday 7 October
Trading statements
Angling Direct, CVS Group, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Inspiration Healthcare Group, Liontrust Asset Management, Shell (LSE:SHEL)
AGM/EGM
Ikigai Ventures, Ironveld, Ricardo
Wednesday 8 October
Trading statements
Netcall, Unite Group, Vertu Motors
AGM/EGM
Diverse Income Trust, ITM Power, Strategic Equity Capital
Thursday 9 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Tesco.
Trading statements
S&U, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Friday 10 October
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
