The week ahead: Sky, AA and Lloyds dividend
13th April 2018 15:25
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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There are plenty of blue chips reporting over the coming week, but there's interest among mid-caps too, and just a few days to bag some big dividends.
Monday 16 April
Trading Statements
Carrs Group, Shanta Gold
Tuesday 17 April
, which once claimed to be the fourth emergency service, has been the one in need of help in recent years. Its share price had plunged to a record low after cutting its outlook both for profits and the dividend.
Hope here is that this is a case of short term pain for long term gain, but long-suffering shareholders are running out of patience. Broker Berenberg, already a seller, recently downgraded its price target to just 65p.
On the day that AA published its last strategy update, fund manager Neil Woodford filled his boot will another 5 million shares, taking his stake to over 15% of the business.
With margins at the core roadside recovery business getting squeezed, he's clearly comfortable with a plan to pump money into technology and insurance at the expense of profits and the dividend. Others are not so understanding.
However, the share price has rallied to 110p over the past week, helped in no small part by rating agency S&P which decided not to downgrade its rating on the company's corporate debt.
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Trading Statements
Associated British Foods, Egdon Resources, APC Technology, JD Sports Fashion, Mi-Pay Group, AA, TP Group, Highland Gold Mining, Clearstar, Rio Tinto, Ashmore
AGM/EGM
Dialight, MD Medical Group Investments
Wednesday 18 April
Trading Statements
Be Heard Group, GYG, AFI Development, RELX, Segro, Polymetal International, Jupiter Fund Management, BHP Billiton, Bunzl
AGM/EGM
88 Energy, Primary Health Properties
Thursday 19 April
shares are still riding high as a complicated media takeover circus plays out. Disney must make a mandatory offer for Sky at 1,075p, ruled the UK Takeover Panel, if the Fox/Sky bid is blocked.
"While the main focus for investors will be on Comcast formalising its 1,250p offer for Sky (likely early May if it wants to be on the same footing as the Fox bid), the ruling provides a 1,075p floor for the Sky share price," writes UBS analyst Polo Tang.
We'll get a look under the bonnet on Thursday when the satellite telly giant announces third-quarter results.
Tang expects a mixed set of results - watch for "robust" growth in financials, weak KPIs in Germany and flat trends in the UK and Italy. Underlying group revenue is tipped to have grown 4% to £10.1 billion in the first nine months of the financial year and EBITDA up 9% to £1.67 billion.
UBS still rates Sky shares a 'buy' with 1,500p price target, made up of 1,320p standalone value plus 180p of M&A synergy upside.
Among the many stocks going ex-dividend Thursday are, , , , and .
Trading statements
Gattaca, Unilever, Pentair, Acacia Mining, Debenhams, Xeros Technology, Camellia, hVIVO, Sky, Evraz
AGM/EGM
Idox, Essentra, Acacia Mining, Segro, Science Group
Friday 20 April
Trading statements
Reckitt Benckiser
AGM/EGM
HSBC, Bank of Ireland
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.