The week ahead: Sky, AA and Lloyds dividend

There are plenty of blue chips reporting over the coming week, but there's interest among mid-caps too, and just a few days to bag some big dividends.

Monday 16 April

Trading Statements

Carrs Group, Shanta Gold

Tuesday 17 April

AA, which once claimed to be the fourth emergency service, has been the one in need of help in recent years. Its share price had plunged to a record low after cutting its outlook both for profits and the dividend.

Hope here is that this is a case of short term pain for long term gain, but long-suffering shareholders are running out of patience. Broker Berenberg, already a seller, recently downgraded its price target to just 65p.

On the day that AA published its last strategy update, fund manager Neil Woodford filled his boot will another 5 million shares, taking his stake to over 15% of the business.

With margins at the core roadside recovery business getting squeezed, he's clearly comfortable with a plan to pump money into technology and insurance at the expense of profits and the dividend. Others are not so understanding.

However, the share price has rallied to 110p over the past week, helped in no small part by rating agency S&P which decided not to downgrade its rating on the company's corporate debt.