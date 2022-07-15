The Week Ahead: stock markets, results season, Royal Mail, Ocado
Results season is underway both here and in the US, and we’ve already had some big surprises. Our head of markets talks through events for your diary in the coming days.
- US results season preview Q2 2022: banks and energy in focus
- Ted Baker among three companies facing shareholder anger
- ii investment performance review: Q2 2022
- Stockwatch: director puts big money into this AIM growth share
- GSK spin-off Haleon: what you need to know about the £45bn company
- What happens to UK bank shares in a recession?
- Start of a massive rally phase for Glencore shares?
Monday 18 July
Trading statements
Audioboom, CentralNic, Tortilla Mexican Grill, Tristel
AGM/EGM
Audioboom, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust
Tuesday 19 July
Trading statements
Arbuthnot Banking, Begbies Traynor, BHP Group, City of London Investment Group, Herald Investment Trust, In The Style Group, IntegraFin, Kier Group, Luceco, Midwich, Photo-Me International, TPXimpact Holdings, Wise
AGM/EGM
Biotech Growth Trust, Clean Power Hydrogen, e-Therapeutics, Norcros, Ten Lifestyle
Wednesday 20 July
Trading statements
Abcam, Alliance Pharma, Antofagasta, Centamin, Centaur Media, Costain, PayPoint, Petropavlovsk, Pharos Energy, Premier Foods, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG)
AGM/EGM
ADM Energy, Alkemy Capital Investments, DeepVerge, easyJet, Fidelity China Special Situations, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, HICL Infrastructure, Novacyt, Plaza Centers, Premier Foods, Royal Mail, Triad, Wynnstay Properties
Thursday 21 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend includeCastings (LSE:CGS) and Pennon Group (LSE:PNN).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Anglo American, Brewin Dolphin, Britvic, Close Brothers, Diploma, Dunelm, DWF Group, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Frasers Group, Fulham Shore, Howden Joinery, IG Group, Intermediate Capital, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PensionBee, Polymetal International, Qinetiq, Redcentric, Seraphine Group, SSE, Workspace
AGM/EGM
Big Yellow, Evgen Pharma, Experian, Halma, Intermediate Capital, Johnson Matthey, Octopus AIM VCT, Pennon, Pires Investments, QinetiQ, SSE, Tern, Vp, Workspace, Zephyr Energy
Friday 22 July
Trading statements
Beazley, FRP Advisory Group
AGM/EGM
DP Aircraft, Homeserve, JD Sports Fashion, Landore Resources, Nanosynth, President Energy, Quantum Blockchain Technologies, United Utilities, Wandisco
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks