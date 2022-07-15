Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: stock markets, results season, Royal Mail, Ocado  

15th July 2022 11:33

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Results season is underway both here and in the US, and we’ve already had some big surprises. Our head of markets talks through events for your diary in the coming days.

Monday 18 July

Trading statements

Audioboom, CentralNic, Tortilla Mexican Grill, Tristel

AGM/EGM

Audioboom, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

Tuesday 19 July

Trading statements

Arbuthnot Banking, Begbies Traynor, BHP Group, City of London Investment Group, Herald Investment Trust, In The Style Group, IntegraFin, Kier Group, Luceco, Midwich, Photo-Me International, TPXimpact Holdings, Wise

AGM/EGM

Biotech Growth Trust, Clean Power Hydrogen, e-Therapeutics, Norcros, Ten Lifestyle

Wednesday 20 July

Trading statements

Abcam, Alliance Pharma, Antofagasta, Centamin, Centaur Media, Costain, PayPoint, Petropavlovsk, Pharos Energy, Premier Foods, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG)

AGM/EGM

ADM Energy, Alkemy Capital Investments, DeepVerge, easyJet, Fidelity China Special Situations, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, HICL Infrastructure, Novacyt, Plaza Centers, Premier Foods, Royal Mail, Triad, Wynnstay Properties

Thursday 21 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend includeCastings (LSE:CGS) and Pennon Group (LSE:PNN).

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Anglo American, Brewin Dolphin, Britvic, Close Brothers, Diploma, Dunelm, DWF Group, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Frasers Group, Fulham Shore, Howden Joinery, IG Group, Intermediate Capital, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PensionBee, Polymetal International, Qinetiq, Redcentric, Seraphine Group, SSE, Workspace

AGM/EGM

Big Yellow, Evgen Pharma, Experian, Halma, Intermediate Capital, Johnson Matthey, Octopus AIM VCT, Pennon, Pires Investments, QinetiQ, SSE, Tern, Vp, Workspace, Zephyr Energy

Friday 22 July

Trading statements

Beazley, FRP Advisory Group

AGM/EGM

DP Aircraft, Homeserve, JD Sports Fashion, Landore Resources, Nanosynth, President Energy, Quantum Blockchain Technologies, United Utilities, Wandisco

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

