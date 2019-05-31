Week Ahead: Stocks news and FTSE 100 reshuffle
There's less scheduled corporate news, but our head of markets has identified some big names to watch.
31st May 2019 12:41
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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There's less scheduled corporate news, but our head of markets has identified some big names to watch.
Monday 3 June
Trading Statements
Sirius Minerals, Tatton Asset Management
Tuesday 4 June
Trading Statements
Driver Group, Gooch & Housego, Palace Capital, AO World, Carclo
AGM/EGM
Rockrose Energy, Sagicor Financial Corporation, Northbridge Industrial Services, Nostrum Oil & Gas, TruFin, Arrow Global
Wednesday 5 June
Trading Statements
Card Factory, Impax Asset Management, GB Group, Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
Hurricane Energy, Funding Circle, Plaza Centers, Ocean Outdoor, Advanced Medical Solutions, Safestay, TP Group, P2P Global Investments, IQ-AI Limited
Thursday 6 June
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Sainsbury's, Taylor Wimpey and Associated British Foods
Trading statements
Joules, Go-Ahead Group, PJSC RusHydro, Auto Trader, Camellia, Stenprop, MITIE Group, First Property Group, CMC Markets
Friday 7 June
Trading statements
Fuller Smith & Turner
AGM/EGM
Golden Rock Global
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