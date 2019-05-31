Week Ahead: Stocks news and FTSE 100 reshuffle

There's less scheduled corporate news, but our head of markets has identified some big names to watch.

31st May 2019 12:41

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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There's less scheduled corporate news, but our head of markets has identified some big names to watch.

Monday 3 June

Trading Statements

Sirius Minerals, Tatton Asset Management 

Tuesday 4 June

Trading Statements

Driver Group, Gooch & Housego, Palace Capital, AO World, Carclo

AGM/EGM

Rockrose Energy, Sagicor Financial Corporation, Northbridge Industrial Services, Nostrum Oil & Gas, TruFin, Arrow Global

Wednesday 5 June

Trading Statements

Card Factory, Impax Asset Management, GB Group, Workspace Group

AGM/EGM

Hurricane Energy, Funding Circle, Plaza Centers, Ocean Outdoor, Advanced Medical Solutions, Safestay, TP Group, P2P Global Investments, IQ-AI Limited

Thursday 6 June

Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Sainsbury's, Taylor Wimpey and Associated British Foods 

Trading statements

Joules, Go-Ahead Group, PJSC RusHydro, Auto Trader, Camellia, Stenprop, MITIE Group, First Property Group, CMC Markets

Friday 7 June

Trading statements

Fuller Smith & Turner

AGM/EGM

Golden Rock Global

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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