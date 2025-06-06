The Week Ahead: Tesco, Bellway, Halma
Of the FTSE 100 companies reporting results in the coming days, the country’s biggest supermarket chain stands out, but there’s plenty to watch elsewhere. Here are the key dates for your diary.
6th June 2025 12:56
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 9 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
BioPharma Credit, First Class Metals, Iofina, Mobico, RTW Biotech Opportunities
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
Tuesday 10 June
Trading statements
Bellway (LSE:BWY), BP Marsh & Partners, Diales Group, FirstGroup, GB Group, Oxford Instruments, Safestore, Tatton Asset Management
AGM/EGM
Animalcare, Ashtead, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Newbury Racecourse, Savannah Resources, XLMedia
Wednesday 11 June
Trading statements
Frontier Developments, Fuller Smith & Turner, Molten Ventures, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, TR Property Investment Trust, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, Vp
AGM/EGM
Alina Holdings, Anemoi International, Argentex Group, Aurora UK Alpha, Invesco Bond Income Plus, Kore Potash, Malvern International, Oxford BioMedica, Thalassa Holdings, VPC Specialty Lending Investments
Thursday 12 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Intermediate Capital Group, JD Sports Fashion and Young & Co's Brewery.
Trading statements
Crest Nicholson, Halma (LSE:HLMA), Idox, Motorpoint Group, Norcros, PayPoint, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
AGM/EGM
Christie Group, Concurrent Technologies, Finseta, Genflow Biosciences, Hochschild Mining, ImmuPharma, IP Group, Mpac Group, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Pollen Street Group, Starwood European Real Estate Finance, Tesco, TruFin
Friday 6 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Amaroq Minerals, Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Itim Group
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.