The week ahead: Tesco, Card Factory, Saga
6th April 2018 15:20
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
The retail sector is back in the spotlight, with annual results next week from supermarket giant Tesco as well as updates from ASOS, Card Factory, WH Smith and Dunelm.
Monday 9 April
Trading statements
Cathay International, Etalon, Keywords Studios
Tuesday 10 April
's strong record of cash generation means the vertically integrated retail chain has returned almost £250 million to shareholders since its IPO in May 2014.
In light of two profit warnings in four months, the company's guidance on further returns of surplus cash to shareholders in the coming months will be interesting to note in annual results on Tuesday.
The chain is still growing underlying sales, but this is being driven by lower margin categories such as gifts and dressings. Amid import cost headwinds and wage inflation, earnings for the year to the end of January will be between £93 million and £95 million compared with last year's £98.5 million.
Trading statements
Boku, Card Factory, Eddie Stobart Logistics, Hydrogen, M.P. Evans, Nanoco, Serica Energy
Wednesday 11 April
Sales momentum and the completion of its £4 billion Booker takeover have lifted the mood at , which reports annual results on Wednesday.
Investors are now increasingly confident that the supermarket chain is moving in the right direction, as highlighted on Friday by Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs reaffirming their buy ratings and 220p target prices.
Other brokers have said that they think Tesco is capable of reaching 250p, which would represent the highest level for shares since 2014.
Operating profits for the last financial year are expected to be up 20%, with the chain due to reinstate its full-year dividend following the 1p interim pay-out in October.
Going forward, Barclays thinks there's room for annual dividend growth of 46% based on the group's stated 2 times target for dividend cover. This implies a yield of about 4.6% for the 2020/21 financial year.
A deterioration in UK consumer confidence is a major risk, but so far Tesco appears to be one of the better performing supermarkets. Recent figures from Kantar Worldpanel showed that both Tesco and achieved sales growth of 2.4% in the 12 weeks to March 25.
Trading statements
ASOS, McCarthy & Stone, Page, Tesco, Vedanta Resources
AGM/EGM
Rio Tinto
Thursday 12 April
With shares still near to a record low, the pressure is on chief executive Lance Batchelor to convince investors that he has the strategy to turn around the over-50s holidays-to-insurance company.
The group, which is due to report annual results on Thursday, issued a profits warning in December after being hit by the collapse of Monarch Airlines and a difficult market for insurance broking.
It said growth in underlying profits was expected to be between 1% and 2% for the year to the end of January, followed by a 5% drop this year due to headwinds and an extra £10 million on customer acquisition costs.
Despite the downgrades, Saga has not changed its dividend policy and said that the forthcoming pay-out will be in line with forecasts. UBS previously said it expects 8.93p per share for the full year.
Batchelor believes that actions being taken now, such as a new claims platform and the renewal of its shipping fleet, will result in a better quality of earnings and help support a progressive dividend policy for shareholders.
Trading statements
Destiny Pharma, Dunelm, Greene King, Hays, Man, PZ Cussons, Quiz, Saga, WH Smith
Friday 13 April
AGM/EGM
Ros Agro
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.