The Week Ahead: Tesco, Ferguson, impeachment and US jobs
Britain's largest supermarket looks to outdo Sainsbury's, while fellow large-caps try and avoid a shock.
27th September 2019 15:00
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Britain's largest supermarket looks to outdo Sainsbury's, while fellow large-caps try and avoid a shock. Our head of markets has all the detail, plus a look at some big political and economic events in the schedule.
Monday 30 September
Trading Statements
President Energy, Creo Medical, Bidstack, Grit Real Estate Income, Byotrol
AGM/EGM
Sure Ventures, Accsys Technologies, Fusion Antibodies, The Panoply Holdings
Tuesday 1 October
Trading Statements
Greggs, Revolution Bars, James Halstead, Ferguson, SCS Group
AGM/EGM
Qannas Investments, Royal Mail
Wednesday 2 October
Trading Statements
Topps Tiles, Inspiration Healthcare, Tesco, Ceres Power Holdings, Kin and Carta
AGM/EGM
Open Orphan
Thursday 3 October
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), British Land (LSE:BLND), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Hays (LSE:HAS)
Trading statements
Moneysupermarket.com, CMC Markets, Photo-Me International, Arcontech Group, Ted Baker, Genedrive
AGM/EGM
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust, Pires Investments, Purplebricks
Friday 4 October
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
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