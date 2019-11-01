The Week Ahead: UK interest rates, M&S, Sainsbury's

Monday 4 November

Trading Statements

Kosmos Energy, Lucara Diamond Corp

Tuesday 5 November

Trading Statements

Gem Diamonds, Gran Tierra Energy, Warehouse Reit, First Derivatives, Associated British Foods, Imperial Brands

AGM/EGM

AEW UK Long Lease Reit

Wednesday 6 November

Trading Statements

Intu Properties, Marks & Spencer, Connect Group, Gattaca

AGM/EGM

Redrow, Hermes Pacific Investments

Thursday 7 November

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Ricardo (LSE:RCDO), Genus (LSE:GNS) and Galliford Try (LSE:GFRD)

Trading statements

Provident Financial, Persimmon, Inchcape, RSA Insurance, IMI, Flutter Entertainment, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Derwent London, Lancashire Holdings, Sainsbury's, Tate & Lyle, Halfords, Auto Trader, BGEO, Hellenic Telecommunications, Inmarsat, JZ Capital Partners

AGM/EGM

Supermarket Income Reit

Friday 8 November

Trading statements

Castings

AGM/EGM

Vietnam Holding, Red Emperor Resources

