The Week Ahead: UK interest rates, M&S, Sainsbury's
Hear about UK interest rate prospects and possible outcomes for three underperforming large-caps.
Monday 4 November
Trading Statements
Kosmos Energy, Lucara Diamond Corp
Tuesday 5 November
Trading Statements
Gem Diamonds, Gran Tierra Energy, Warehouse Reit, First Derivatives, Associated British Foods, Imperial Brands
AGM/EGM
AEW UK Long Lease Reit
Wednesday 6 November
Trading Statements
Intu Properties, Marks & Spencer, Connect Group, Gattaca
AGM/EGM
Redrow, Hermes Pacific Investments
Thursday 7 November
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Ricardo (LSE:RCDO), Genus (LSE:GNS) and Galliford Try (LSE:GFRD)
Trading statements
Provident Financial, Persimmon, Inchcape, RSA Insurance, IMI, Flutter Entertainment, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Derwent London, Lancashire Holdings, Sainsbury's, Tate & Lyle, Halfords, Auto Trader, BGEO, Hellenic Telecommunications, Inmarsat, JZ Capital Partners
AGM/EGM
Supermarket Income Reit
Friday 8 November
Trading statements
Castings
AGM/EGM
Vietnam Holding, Red Emperor Resources
