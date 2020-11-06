The Week Ahead: US fallout, Persimmon, Flutter, Burberry

Monday 9 November

Trading statements

Kosmos Energy, Totally, Dignity, On The Beach Group

AGM/EGM

Tuesday 10 November

Trading statements

Signature Aviation, DCC, Oxford Instruments, Premier Foods, Direct Line Insurance, Land Securities, Persimmon, Renewi, Meggitt, Electrocomponents, Manolete Partners

AGM/EGM

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Harvest Minerals, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Wednesday 11 November

Trading statements

Great Portland Estates, Coca-Cola HBC, Flutter Entertainment, Renold, JD Wetherspoon, Workspace Group, Taylor Wimpey, McCarthy & Stone, Braemar Shipping Services

AGM/EGM

Rank Group, Supermarket Income REIT, ThinkSmart, InnovaDerma

Thursday 12 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY) (includes bonus dividend) and Ferguson (LSE:FERG).

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail, Enteq Upstream, Picton Property Income, Vesuvius, WH Smith, Devro, Aston Martin Lagonda, Spirent Communications, Arrow Global Group, ITV, OneSavings Bank, Mediclinic International, Burberry Group, QinetiQ, Young & Co's Brewery, National Grid, Premier Oil, Vistry, Volex, Regional REIT, Norcros, 3i Group

AGM/EGM

James Halstead, Ricardo

Friday 13 November

Trading statements

Castings

AGM/EGM

Byotrol, Galliford Try, Hays, DFS Furniture

