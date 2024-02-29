What you can learn from how ISA millionaires made their fortunes
Kyle and Sam Benstead discuss how ISA millionaires invest, explaining how long it takes to become one, and revealing the most-popular holdings.
With tax year end over a month away, Kyle is joined by Sam Benstead to discuss how ISA millionaires invest, which hopefully provides plenty of inspiration for your own investments. Sam explains the approaches of two ISA millionaires he recently spoke to. The pair crunch the numbers to explain how long it takes to become an ISA millionaire, reveal the most-popular holdings among ISA millionaires, and explain why there’s a preference for investment trusts.
