Who joins Lloyds Bank on this list of cheap UK shares to buy?

Performance of UK-exposed stocks is at an eight-year low and this is the cheapest region around.

Cheap-looking UK-focused stocks were in the spotlight today as asset managers increasingly turn their attention to Europe in the face of darkening skies for global equities.

The attraction of European equities was highlighted by UBS in an update to its database charting the influence of geographic exposure on 404 MSCI Europe-listed companies. The note reiterates 'buy' recommendations for the likes of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and Morrisons (LSE:MRW), adding that the relative performance of UK-exposed stocks is now at an eight-year low.

While Brexit uncertainty ahead of the 31 October no-deal deadline accounts for much of this value shortfall, UBS adds that eurozone-listed stocks with mainly European exposure were also attractively valued.

The assessment follows guidance earlier this month from strategists at BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), with the latter now bearish on global stocks through its lowest allocation to equities in five years. MS prefers European equities over US and emerging market stocks.

BlackRock has also lowered its growth outlook, but adds that the potential for softer monetary policy at the European Central Bank means it has upgraded European stocks from 'negative' to 'neutral'.

In terms of finding value in Europe, the UBS report looks no further than the UK and those eurozone-listed companies with more than 35% of their sales generated in the UK.