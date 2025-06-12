Share Sleuth: trading resumes with a top-up
Trump trade tariff uncertainty left Richard Beddard sitting on his hands for a spell, but now he’s back in action and has added to a holding in the portfolio.
12th June 2025 15:29
by Richard Beddard from interactive investor
My last trade in the Share Sleuth Portfolio was on 26 March when I liquidated holdings in Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) and Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS).
Since then, I’ve been temporarily incapacitated by events. I’ve been trying to work out whether increasing barriers to trade diminish the appeal of the many manufacturers and distributors in the portfolio.
Sitting on my hands is becoming a habit during uncertain times. I sat on them in the early months of the Covid pandemic, I didn’t know what to do then either.
It feels wrong. When I added each of the portfolio’s shares, I thought they would individually prosper through thick and thin. Consequently, I feel I should be a buyer when share prices are low.
Prevaricating is forgivable though. Sometimes we need time to digest really big events to work out what, if anything, to do about them. My ruminations are ongoing and will be reflected in the scores I give shares, but I’m ready to resume trading.
My scoring system, The Decision Engine, guides trades in the Share Sleuth portfolio. It scores four criteria. Three relate to the “quality” of a business: how successfully it has made money, how big the risks are, and how coherently the firm’s strategy addresses them.
The maximum score for each criteria is 3, giving a maximum quality score of 9. A share’s score is the combination of this quality score and its price score (maximum 1, minimum -3), which gives a total out of 10.
Recently, I marked shares in the Decision Engine that score 6 or less out of 9 for quality ready for deletion. There are three of these shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio and my intention is to liquidate these holdings. Then I can invest the proceeds in businesses I deem to be of higher quality.
#
company
description
score
%
23
*Victrex*
Manufactures PEEK, a tough, light and easy to manipulatepolymer
1.2%
24
*Treatt*
Sources, processes and develops flavours esp. for soft drinks
1.1%
32
*RWS*
Translates documents and localises software and content for businesses
1.3%
Click a share’s score to see a breakdown. # is the share’s rank out of 40, % is the value of the holding as a proportion of the total value of Share Sleuth.
These are not obviously bad businesses, but they are to my mind speculative.
They are not the only shares in the portfolio that are at risk. Three more shares, all of them good-quality businesses, are verging on being overpriced according to the Decision Engine algorithm. The “fair value” range is between 5 and 7, and they are closer to 5:
#
company
description
score
%
37
Goodwin
Casts and machines steel. Processes minerals for casting jewellery, tyres
5.1
39
Cohort
Manufactures military technology, does research and consultancy
6.2
Click a share’s score to see a breakdown. # is the share’s rank out of 40, % is the value of the holding as a proportion of the total value of Share Sleuth.
The holdings in these businesses are larger because they have performed well. My aim is to hold good-quality businesses for the long term, so I’m more likely to reduce their size to the minimum holding size of 2.5% of the total value of the portfolio than liquidate them.
Because of March’s liquidations and dividend payments, the portfolio was awash with over £18,000 in cash last Tuesday when I sat down to trade, so I didn’t liquidate or reduce any of these holdings.
Cash in the Share Sleuth portfolio earns no interest. To keep the portfolio invested for the long term, I needed to add to holdings nearer the top of the Decision Engine table:
#
company
description
score
%
1
James Latham
Imports and distributes timber and timber products
6.5%
2
FW Thorpe
Makes light fittings for commercial and public buildings, roads, and tunnels
6.7%
3
Dewhurst
Manufactures pushbuttons and other components for lifts and ATMs
4.1%
4
Churchill China
Manufactures tableware for restaurants etc.
5.1%
5
Howden Joinery
Supplies kitchens to small builders
6.4%
6
Oxford Instruments
Manufacturer of scientific equipment for industry and academia
2.3%
7
Renishaw
Whiz bang manufacturer of automated machine tools and robots
3.3%
8
Focusrite
Designs recording equipment, loudspeakers, and instruments for musicians
2.1%
9
Bunzl
Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations
2.3%
10
Solid State
Assembles electronic systems (e.g. computers and radios) and distributes components
4.9%
Click a share’s score to see a breakdown. # is the share’s rank out of 40, % is the value of the holding as a proportion of the total value of Share Sleuth.
Five of these shares, Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW), Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) and Solid State (LSE:SOLI) are already substantial holdings, close to their ideal holding sizes (as defined in the explainer linked at the bottom of this page).
That puts Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT), Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), Renishaw (LSE:RSW), Focusrite (LSE:TUNE), and Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) in the frame for investment.
Except for Bunzl, my scores predate the escalation of tariffs and increased barriers to global trade since April. That makes me cautious because all these shares except Bunzl are manufacturers and I wonder how they will adapt to the new trading environment.
I scored Bunzl in the white heat of President Trump’s “Liberation Day”, so I’m more confident that I’ve incorporated the risks into its score.
Bunzl is a global distributor that mostly sources locally. The company seems more concerned about the outlook for the US economy, its biggest geographical market, than the prospect of tariffs breaking its business model.
I’m not saying Bunzl will be unscathed by events, but it has ridden out recessions before and I think it probably will next time there is one.
Along with Oxford Instruments and Focusrite, Bunzl is one of the most under-represented shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. That’s to say the holding size (2.3% of the total value of the portfolio) is significantly below the ideal holding size (5.8% of its total value).
Adding more Bunzl
The letter “b” indicates the addition of Bunzl shares to the portfolio. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
As usual, I slept on the decision. Then, on Wednesday 11 June I added 216 shares to the portfolio’s holding in Bunzl.
The actual price, quoted by a broker, was just under £23.38, which cost £5,084.60 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees and £25.25 in lieu of stamp duty.
It’s a modest trade, the minimum 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value, but I’m back in action.
Share Sleuth performance
At the close on 10 June, Share Sleuth was worth £203,638, 579% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009.
The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth 95,413, an increase of 218%.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
After the addition of more shares in Bunzl and dividends paid during the month from 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR), Churchill China, Focusrite, Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), Howden Joinery, Porvair (LSE:PRV), and Softcat (LSE:SCT), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £13,231.
The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is about £5,100.
Share Sleuth
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
Cash
13,231
Shares
190,407
Since 9 September 2009
30,000
203,638
579
Companies
Shares
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
AMS
Advanced Medical Solutions
1,965
4,503
4,225
-6
ANP
Anpario
1,124
4,057
4,833
19
BMY
Bloomsbury
845
3,203
4,301
34
BNZL
Bunzl
417
9,798
9,741
-1
CHH
Churchill China
1,495
17,228
9,942
-42
CHRT
Cohort
861
2,813
12,571
347
DWHT
Dewhurst
938
6,754
8,254
22
FOUR
4Imprint
116
2,251
4,031
79
GAW
Games Workshop
66
4,116
10,659
159
GDWN
Goodwin
133
3,112
10,480
237
HWDN
Howden Joinery
1,476
10,371
12,922
25
JET2
Jet2
456
250
8,869
3,448
LTHM
James Latham
1,150
14,437
12,938
-10
MACF
Macfarlane
3,533
5,005
4,222
-16
OXIG
Oxford Instruments
241
5,043
4,565
-9
PRV
Porvair
906
4,999
7,429
49
QTX
Quartix
3,285
7,296
8,344
14
RNWH
Renew Holdings
689
4,902
5,726
17
RSW
Renishaw
234
6,227
6,353
2
RWS
RWS
2,790
9,199
2,505
-73
SCT
Softcat
326
4,992
6,060
21
SOLI
Solid State
5,009
6,033
9,768
62
TET
Treatt
763
1,082
2,167
100
TFW
Thorpe (F W)
4,362
9,711
13,086
35
TUNE
Focusrite
2,020
14,128
4,060
-71
VCT
Victrex
292
6,432
2,356
-63
Notes
June 11: Added shares in Bunzl
Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate
Cash earns no interest
Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance
£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £203,638 today
£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £95,413 today
Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods
Source: ShareScope, close on Tuesday 10 June 2025.
Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio.
For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s explainer.
Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard
