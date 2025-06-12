Share Sleuth: trading resumes with a top-up

My last trade in the Share Sleuth Portfolio was on 26 March when I liquidated holdings in Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) and Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS).

Since then, I’ve been temporarily incapacitated by events. I’ve been trying to work out whether increasing barriers to trade diminish the appeal of the many manufacturers and distributors in the portfolio.

Sitting on my hands is becoming a habit during uncertain times. I sat on them in the early months of the Covid pandemic, I didn’t know what to do then either.

It feels wrong. When I added each of the portfolio’s shares, I thought they would individually prosper through thick and thin. Consequently, I feel I should be a buyer when share prices are low.

Prevaricating is forgivable though. Sometimes we need time to digest really big events to work out what, if anything, to do about them. My ruminations are ongoing and will be reflected in the scores I give shares, but I’m ready to resume trading.

My scoring system, The Decision Engine, guides trades in the Share Sleuth portfolio. It scores four criteria. Three relate to the “quality” of a business: how successfully it has made money, how big the risks are, and how coherently the firm’s strategy addresses them.

The maximum score for each criteria is 3, giving a maximum quality score of 9. A share’s score is the combination of this quality score and its price score (maximum 1, minimum -3), which gives a total out of 10.

Recently, I marked shares in the Decision Engine that score 6 or less out of 9 for quality ready for deletion. There are three of these shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio and my intention is to liquidate these holdings. Then I can invest the proceeds in businesses I deem to be of higher quality.

# company description score % 23 *Victrex* Manufactures PEEK, a tough, light and easy to manipulatepolymer 7.0 1.2% 24 *Treatt* Sources, processes and develops flavours esp. for soft drinks 7.0 1.1% 32 *RWS* Translates documents and localises software and content for businesses 6.5 1.3%

Click a share’s score to see a breakdown. # is the share’s rank out of 40, % is the value of the holding as a proportion of the total value of Share Sleuth.

These are not obviously bad businesses, but they are to my mind speculative.

They are not the only shares in the portfolio that are at risk. Three more shares, all of them good-quality businesses, are verging on being overpriced according to the Decision Engine algorithm. The “fair value” range is between 5 and 7, and they are closer to 5:

# company description score % 37 Goodwin Casts and machines steel. Processes minerals for casting jewellery, tyres 5.7 5.1 39 Cohort Manufactures military technology, does research and consultancy 5.3 6.2

Click a share’s score to see a breakdown. # is the share’s rank out of 40, % is the value of the holding as a proportion of the total value of Share Sleuth.

The holdings in these businesses are larger because they have performed well. My aim is to hold good-quality businesses for the long term, so I’m more likely to reduce their size to the minimum holding size of 2.5% of the total value of the portfolio than liquidate them.

Because of March’s liquidations and dividend payments, the portfolio was awash with over £18,000 in cash last Tuesday when I sat down to trade, so I didn’t liquidate or reduce any of these holdings.

Cash in the Share Sleuth portfolio earns no interest. To keep the portfolio invested for the long term, I needed to add to holdings nearer the top of the Decision Engine table:

# company description score % 1 James Latham Imports and distributes timber and timber products 9.0 6.5% 2 FW Thorpe Makes light fittings for commercial and public buildings, roads, and tunnels 8.7 6.7% 3 Dewhurst Manufactures pushbuttons and other components for lifts and ATMs 8.5 4.1% 4 Churchill China Manufactures tableware for restaurants etc. 8.5 5.1% 5 Howden Joinery Supplies kitchens to small builders 8.5 6.4% 6 Oxford Instruments Manufacturer of scientific equipment for industry and academia 8.2 2.3% 7 Renishaw Whiz bang manufacturer of automated machine tools and robots 8.1 3.3% 8 Focusrite Designs recording equipment, loudspeakers, and instruments for musicians 8.0 2.1% 9 Bunzl Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations 7.9 2.3% 10 Solid State Assembles electronic systems (e.g. computers and radios) and distributes components 7.9 4.9%

Click a share’s score to see a breakdown. # is the share’s rank out of 40, % is the value of the holding as a proportion of the total value of Share Sleuth.

Five of these shares, Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW), Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) and Solid State (LSE:SOLI) are already substantial holdings, close to their ideal holding sizes (as defined in the explainer linked at the bottom of this page).

That puts Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT), Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), Renishaw (LSE:RSW), Focusrite (LSE:TUNE), and Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) in the frame for investment.

Except for Bunzl, my scores predate the escalation of tariffs and increased barriers to global trade since April. That makes me cautious because all these shares except Bunzl are manufacturers and I wonder how they will adapt to the new trading environment.

I scored Bunzl in the white heat of President Trump’s “Liberation Day”, so I’m more confident that I’ve incorporated the risks into its score.

Bunzl is a global distributor that mostly sources locally. The company seems more concerned about the outlook for the US economy, its biggest geographical market, than the prospect of tariffs breaking its business model.

I’m not saying Bunzl will be unscathed by events, but it has ridden out recessions before and I think it probably will next time there is one.

Along with Oxford Instruments and Focusrite, Bunzl is one of the most under-represented shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. That’s to say the holding size (2.3% of the total value of the portfolio) is significantly below the ideal holding size (5.8% of its total value).