Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2025: plenty of time to bounce back

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. If FirstGroup (LSE:FGP) hadn’t issued a profit warning, the consistent portfolio would have ended the month flat. But it did, and the consistent basket of shares bears the scars of a 15.9% slump in the share price. The bus and train operator faces an increase in employer National Insurance costs, continued inflationary pressures and lower commercial passenger volumes at the bus business. And despite upgrading forecasts for annual profits, there is no new share buyback programme as funds are used to repay debt. Insurance firm Admiral Group (LSE:ADM) had traded sideways for much of the summer but drifted lower in the absence of any company news or inspiration from elsewhere. Shares were 3.2% easier for the month. ii view: FirstGroup shares driven lower by mixed results

ii view: Halma breaks records amid data centre boom It was a similar case at AG Barr (LSE:BAG), which fell 3% in November. The soft-drinks maker typically issues an update around the end of January where we’ll hopefully find out more. We may have to wait until March for the next scheduled update from Admiral. On a brighter note, IT services firm Computacenter (LSE:CCC) delivered a positive return for the month of 3.6%. It published a third-quarter trading update just days before our portfolio launched. Otherwise, a buy note from UBS in which the broker upgraded its price target to 3,250p from 2,750p was the highlight of the month. Safety products conglomerate Halma (LSE:HLMA) had been trading at record highs shortly before the month began. It was caught up in the mid-month sell-off but recovered all its lost ground following another guidance upgrade alongside half-year results. Profits beat City forecasts, offsetting concerns about the stock’s heady valuation. But quality isn’t cheap, and Halma shares rose 0.4% in November. Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio 2025-26

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. It’s great to start this look at the aggressive portfolio with one of the biggest winners in any month in the 12 years of winter portfolios. Fantasy wargames company Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) jumped 21.9% to a record high following a typically short but very well-received trading update. It said half-year profit will likely rise by at least another 6% to no less than £135 million, and that the dividend had increased to 100p, payable on 28 January. Analysts at Jefferies think the licensing success of the Space Marine 2 video game shows just how the Warhammer universe can reach a more mass-market customer. The broker raised its price target to 21,000p from 18,300p. Interim results are due on 13 January. Engineering contractor Keller Group (LSE:KLR) added 2.3% in November, rebounding from a mid-month low. It ended at a one-year high and not far off an all-time best. It said it’s on track to deliver full-year underlying operating profit in line with market expectations of £214 million. Results are due on 3 March. 2026 look ahead: CHAOS or CALM?

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis That’s where the good news ends. The remaining three constituents all suffered double-digit losses, including FirstGroup, which this year appears in both winter portfolios. I was already worried about defence giant BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) given that the share price had already factored in a lot of good news ahead of the winter period. They’d rocketed 80% from the start of 2025 to their record high early October, much of that due to a promised increase in NATO military spend. Despite a confident update mid-month, the shares continued to drift, ending November down 11.8%. Annual results are still seen matching figures upgraded at the half-year numbers, so watch for sales growth of 8-10% and increase in underlying operating profit of 9-11%. BAE has also secured orders of more than £27 billion in 2025 so far. I’ve saved the worst till last. Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) tumbled 21% after issuing a second grim update in just over two months. After a mixed set of half-year numbers in September, the food packager has now warned that the wider UK seafood division continues to be impacted by softer white-fish demand. It blamed ongoing high raw material inflation and cautious consumer spending. Still, it believes the normal seasonal uplift in Q4 will support overall performance in the near term. Fingers crossed.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.