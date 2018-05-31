interactive investor selects Barnett Waddingham as new SIPP provider

interactive investor is pleased to announce that it has appointed BW SIPP LLP, a division of the trusted pension experts Barnett Waddingham, as its new Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) provider, following a significant review.

The partnership with BW SIPP LLP enables interactive investor to offer its customers an improved service that is easy to use, digitally-enabled and fairly priced. New functionality will be phased in over the coming months, which will give customers even easier access to the information they need to help them maximise their pension provision.

The BW SIPP LLP team is building and developing a new digital online SIPP especially for interactive investor, in line with their commitment to providing exceptional personal service to all their SIPP clients. BW SIPP LLP uses robust, best-in-class technology, which can manage Interactive Investor’s highly-scalable and great value business model.

TD Direct Investing (TDDI) was acquired by interactive investor in June to create the UK's second largest online broker with AUA of £21bn. Customers can open a new SIPP as of today, 9th October 2017. Interactive Investor customers will follow in December.

Commenting on BW SIPP LLP's appointment, Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, said: “We have made significant progress towards our ambition to become the retail platform of choice for engaged investors, with great products and great value. Barnett Waddingham will play an important part in this through the provision of its market-leading SIPP, and we look forward to our customers benefitting from this new service, giving them greater control over their financial futures.”

Julia Bassett, partner at Barnett Waddingham, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new digitally-enabled SIPP and excited to have been selected as the provider and administrator of the product.

“Our experience of developing innovative online solutions for our clients means we are perfectly placed to offer this high quality product for Interactive Investor’s SIPP customers.

“We are incredibly proud of the service we provide, the commitment of our staff and the long-term relationships we build with our business partners.”