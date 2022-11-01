What is a bond ETF?

Are bond ETFs the same as bond index funds?

In the vast majority of cases index funds and ETFs are passive strategies, aiming to closely match the return of an index.

The core difference is that unlike index funds, ETFs can be traded throughout the day on the stock market, much like individual shares. For long-term investors, the difference is not important.

Index funds are open-ended funds. They are collective investments that allow investors to pool their money together. These funds do not trade on the stock market, but instead price their investments daily.

Index funds own the same investments as stock exchange-listed bond ETFs and fulfil the same purpose for investors, for a similar annual fee.

Some bond ETFs differ in being actively managed, in which a fund manager picks which bonds they think will outperform the market. This ETF type is popular in the US, but are not widely available for UK investors.

Instead, investors who want active management should consider bond funds or investment trusts – which are structured like mutual funds.