What are fixed rate bonds?

How do fixed rate bonds work?

Savers lend their money for a set length of time in exchange for a certain amount of interest, which is either paid monthly or annually. The amount of interest is fixed, meaning that it cannot be changed during the term of the bond. Savers can access their money at the end of the term when the fixed rate bond matures.

Fixed rate bonds are more suitable for those with a lump sum to invest as to purchase a bond, one-off payment is made at the start of the term.

Generally, higher returns are offered for longer terms. The interest rate is fixed until the account matures.