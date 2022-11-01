What are index-linked bonds and gilts?

Index-linked bonds, also known as inflation-linked bonds, pay a level of interest that is linked to the current rate of inflation in the market where the bonds are issued.

They are generally issued by governments, but some companies also issue index-linked bonds. In Britain, the first index-linked bond (or gilt) was issued in 1981 for large institutional investors such as pension funds.

Other countries like Australia, Canada and Mexico then followed suit, and in 1997 the US government launched its first index-linked bonds. US bonds are known as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS.

Index-linked bonds allow governments to broaden their investment base and lower the cost of their interest rates, as long as inflation does not increase dramatically.

