What are monthly income bonds?

How do monthly income bonds work?

Bond funds pay interest based on the amount of income the bonds in the fund are producing. As the income can be inconsistent, most funds smooth the dividend payments into 12 equal amounts.

They do this by holding back some income in good months, which is then used to top up leaner periods. Any excess cash left over at the end of the year is then handed back to investors in the final monthly payment.

All funds are required to distribute all the income they generate to investors each year.

With investment trusts, up to 15% of income generated each year can be held back in a revenue reserve, which then tops-up shortfalls to maintain or increase income in lean periods.

