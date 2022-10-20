Bonds market outlook

What does the high inflation environment mean for bonds?

Bonds do not like inflation. Not only does it decrease the real value of the fixed income they pay, but it pushes central banks to raise interest rates, which is bad for bond prices.

Unlike with stocks and shares, any benefits of inflation, such as higher profits, are not felt by bond investors.

However, over the long term, rising interest rates can actually increase a bond fund’s return as the money from maturing bonds is reinvested in bonds with higher yields.

Whereas, when interest rates are falling, money from maturing bonds may need to be reinvested in new bonds that pay lower rates, potentially lowering longer-term returns.

Another factor to watch is corporate profits, which are affected by inflation, and the possibility that companies cannot pay back the interest on their bonds.

Safe governments will not stop paying interest, and there’s very little chance that blue-chip firms will default on their debt, even during a recession. However, the riskier end of the bond market - high yield or junk bonds – carries a much greater possibility of default.

Investors and economists are trying to figure out how high inflation will go. Given most of the inflation is driven by higher food and energy prices, there is a limit to inflation measured on a year- over-year basis.

Oil and gas prices are highly unlikely to keep rising after their historic spike this year and “lap” the record prices set already. Eventually, therefore, year-over-year comparisons could begin to look favourable. This is known as the “base effect”.

The big question about high inflation and how long it will last comes down to wages, and how quickly they rise. So far, wages have not kept pace with inflation, as they did in the 1970s, but if employees are able to secure wages that match inflation, then it could spark a wage-price spiral where prices and wages keep rising, leading to persistently high inflation.