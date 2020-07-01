ii reviews and customer stories

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
What our customers think
ii Stocks and Shares ISA
My husband has been holding Trading and Sipp accounts with II for over a year and is happy with it so I have just opened my ISA account too. I like its fixed subscription fees.
The best flat rate platform by far
Been an Interactive Investor for over 10 years now with both ISAs and SIPP products. Their flat rate fees save me an amazing amount of money for my large portfolios and really glad I moved to them. I self-invest using their comprehensive investment research information which is easy to understand, and their best picks and ready portfolios are really good to read and consider.
Great service and well designed website
I've used Interactive Investor for many years and find their administration efficient and website is easy to use. Highly recommend II five star service. I have a sipp isa and trading account with them and find their fees very competitive.
Why open an account with ii?
- Our low, flat fees could leave you up to £44k better off over 30 years, compared with other providers.
- We give you one free trade per month (Investor plan only) to buy or sell any investment, and access to the widest range of investments on the market.
- It is free to top up your investments each month with our regular investing service.
- There are some activity-based charges for things like Stamp Duty and foreign currency exchange. View our charges page for a full list.
Analysis shows you could be better off by £44k over 30 years of investing in an ii Trading Account (General Investment Account) plus an ii ISA due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis
Investment accounts
Whether you are looking for a SIPP, ISA or general trading account, we’ve got you covered with a low, flat fee.
What our customers say
Having everything under one roof makes things much easier, as I no longer have to deal with multiple providers.
Jessica Keplinger, 37, consolidated four old-style pensions she had from jobs dating back to the first job she had in her twenties. Read more.
My research showed it was good value … and extremely flexible in terms of buying and selling.
Terry Jones moved quickly to transfer an old stakeholder pension with Aviva to an interactive investor SIPP, as he had suspicions that Covid-19 could start impacting markets. Read more.
An award-winning service
Boring Money Best Buy Awards:
- Best Buy Pensions - 2022
- Best Buy Low Cost Pension over £50k - 2022
- Best Buy Low Cost ISA over £50k - 2022
- Best Buy Sustainable ISA - 2021
- Best Buy Low Cost ISA - 2021
Online Personal Wealth Awards:
- Best Stocks and Shares ISA provider - 2021