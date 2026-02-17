interactive investor vs Hargreaves Lansdown

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“I was with Hargreaves Lansdown for many years. Their fees have been increasing and they’d take days to reply. I’ve found that challenging. That’s why i’m with ii.”
Lisa was with Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) for many years. She felt it was time to explore a new platform that offered better value. After seeing our Which? Recommended SIPP and transparent, flat fee, she moved everything to ii.
Though we have a lot in common, there are some key differences. The biggest difference: what you're charged.
|interactive investor
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|Charges & fees
|Pricing structure
|Flat monthly fee
|Percentage of your portfolio
|Platform fee
|
One fee covers all your accounts:
|
Charges per account:
|Fund trades
|£1.49 to £3.99
|£1.95
|Share & ETF trades
|£3.99
|£6.95
|Foreign exchange
|0.25% to 0.75%
(depending on price plan and trade value)
|0.20% to 0.99%
(depending on trade value)
|Accounts & investments
|Trading Account
|✔
|✔
|Personal Pension (SIPP)
|✔
|✔
|Stocks & Shares ISA
|✔
|✔
|Junior ISA
|✔
Available on Plus & Premium plans
|✔
|Shares, ETFs, funds, investment trusts
|✔
|✔
|Managed investments
|✔
Managed ISA & Managed Portfolios (pension)
|✔
Ready-made investments
|Features
|UK-based phone & online support
|✔
|✔
|Invest with multiple currencies
|✔
|✘
|Research and investment lists
|✔
|✔
|Which? Recommended provider
|✔
SIPP
|✘
|Company ownership
|FTSE 250 company (aberdeen)
|Private equity
|Family features
|Gift free accounts
|Account linking
|Monthly free trade
|✔
Available on Plus & Premium plans
|✘
Given the similarities between our platforms, it's worth checking that you're getting the best value for your investment accounts.
Finding the answer to this question isn’t always easy - our simple flat fee works very differently to HL’s percentage fees. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you, so you can see the real difference in pounds and pence.
The graph shows you the difference in annual platform charges between ii and HL, at different portfolio sizes. This is based on a single account held (see assumptions for more details).
The difference: You could potentially save £100s a year by moving to ii and paying one, low flat fee.
HL, like many other providers, charge a fee for each investment account. The impact of this? You’ll pay more for holding more accounts with them.
We do things a little differently at ii. For a single flat fee, you’ll have access to all three main account types: Personal Pension (SIPP), ISA, and Trading Account. And with free family accounts on our Plus and Premium plans, you and your loved ones could make significant savings.
The more accounts and investments you - and your family - hold with us, the more you’ll get for your money.
Transferring your accounts to a new provider can feel like hard work. But it’s easier than you think - and more rewarding too.
Whether you are saving for that dream retirement or have started taking your pension income, you could get better value for your most valuable of investment accounts.
With our flat monthly fee and no extra costs for drawdown, it may be time to transfer your pension to ii.
If you’re new to ii, you can apply online in minutes. Simply join ii and select the account you want to open.
If you’re already with us, you can log in to add another account and begin your transfer from HL.
You can start your transfer when opening your ii account, or once your account is set up - just log in and select ‘Transfers’ under your ‘Portfolio’ menu.
When completing your transfer request, you’ll need to tell us a few important details, including:
Submit your transfer, then it’s over to us.
Once your transfer details are in, it’s time for you to sit back and relax. We’ll work closely with Hargreaves Lansdown to move your account(s) to ii.
If we need any more information from you, we’ll be in touch. And our Customer Support team will bring you regular updates as the transfer progresses.
The time it takes can vary depending on your account type and whether you’re transferring investments (known as an ‘in specie’ transfer).
If you’re transferring cash only, this typically takes 2-6 weeks to complete. If your transfer involves moving investments to us, this could take 8-12 weeks to complete.
Our dedicated transfers team work hard to make the process as painless as possible, but a smooth and speedy transfer also relies on some work from the provider you're leaving. Rest assured, for Hargreaves Lansdown, we regularly receive transfers and have systems that allow the process to run as smoothly as possible.
To the best of our knowledge, Hargreaves Lansdown do not charge you to transfer your accounts away from them. But, if you’re in any doubt, it’s always worth double checking with them directly yourself.
For most account types, you can transfer part of your account to ii and leave the other part with HL. There is an exception to this for any pension you have already accessed (a pension in drawdown).
Yes, you can transfer most investments from Hargreaves to ii. In the few cases where investments aren’t available on our platform, for example if it’s a fund class that is only available with HL, we will let you know as soon as possible and explain your options.
Yes, we offer two types of managed or ‘ready-made’ investments: a Managed ISA and Managed Portfolios for your pension.
Both our Managed ISA and Managed Portfolios are built and managed on an ongoing basis by experts at aberdeen. All you need to do is choose the risk level and investment strategy that suits you, then leave the hard work to the experts.
As a UK-based, FCA-regulated investment platform, our number one priority is keeping you and your investments safe.
To do this, we use the latest technology and adhere to robust security protocols. If for any reason our measures fail, just like the banks, you’re protected up to certain limits by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
Yes, and we’d love to hear from you. You can contact our UK-based Customer Support team by phone on 0345 607 6001. Or, if you’re already an ii customer, you can log in and send us a secure message.