interactive investor vs Hargreaves Lansdown

Recent changes to Hargreaves Lansdown fees might have sent you in search of the best alternative.

See how our platforms compare and how you - and your loved ones - could find better value with interactive investor (ii).

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Why Lisa transferred from Hargreaves Lansdown to ii

“I was with Hargreaves Lansdown for many years. Their fees have been increasing and they’d take days to reply. I’ve found that challenging. That’s why i’m with ii.

Lisa was with Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) for many years. She felt it was time to explore a new platform that offered better value. After seeing our Which? Recommended SIPP and transparent, flat fee, she moved everything to ii.

SIPP Success Stories: Lisa's story

What’s the difference between Hargreaves Lansdown and interactive investor?

Though we have a lot in common, there are some key differences. The biggest difference: what you're charged.

 interactive investorHargreaves Lansdown
Charges & fees
Pricing structureFlat monthly feePercentage of your portfolio
Platform fee

One fee covers all your accounts:
£5.99 per month up to £100,000
£14.99 per month over £100,000​​​​

Charges per account:
Funds 0.35% on the first £250k, tapering to 0% for portfolios over £2m
Shares 0.35% capped at £150 per year

Fund trades£1.49 to £3.99£1.95
Share & ETF trades£3.99£6.95
Foreign exchange0.25% to 0.75%
(depending on price plan and trade value)		0.20% to 0.99%
(depending on trade value)
Accounts & investments
Trading Account
Personal Pension (SIPP)
Stocks & Shares ISA
Junior ISA
Available on Plus & Premium plans
Shares, ETFs, funds, investment trusts
Managed investments
Managed ISA & Managed Portfolios (pension)
Ready-made investments
Features
UK-based phone & online support
Invest with multiple currencies
Research and investment lists
Which? Recommended provider
SIPP
Company ownershipFTSE 250 company (aberdeen)Private equity
Family featuresGift free accountsAccount linking
Monthly free trade
Available on Plus & Premium plans
bar graph showing a potential savings of up to £425 on portfolios worth up to £250,000.

Comparing your costs: ii vs Hargreaves Lansdown

Given the similarities between our platforms, it's worth checking that you're getting the best value for your investment accounts.

Finding the answer to this question isn’t always easy - our simple flat fee works very differently to HL’s percentage fees. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you, so you can see the real difference in pounds and pence.

The graph shows you the difference in annual platform charges between ii and HL, at different portfolio sizes. This is based on a single account held (see assumptions for more details).

The difference: You could potentially save £100s a year by moving to ii and paying one, low flat fee.

Add an account at no extra cost

HL, like many other providers, charge a fee for each investment account. The impact of this? You’ll pay more for holding more accounts with them.

We do things a little differently at ii. For a single flat fee, you’ll have access to all three main account types: Personal Pension (SIPP), ISA, and Trading Account. And with free family accounts on our Plus and Premium plans, you and your loved ones could make significant savings.

The more accounts and investments you - and your family - hold with us, the more you’ll get for your money.

Table showing an ISA with a value of £60,000, a Trading Account with a value of £40,000 and a SIPP with a value of £150,000 could have a potential annual cost of £180 with ii and a potential cost of £817 with Hargreaves Lansdown.

Choose your investment account

SIPP nest egg icon

Personal Pension (SIPP)

Get pension peace of mind with our four-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP). Invest yourself or let our experts handle your investments for you.

ISA piggy bank icon

Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.

quarter pie chart icon

Managed ISA

Let us manage your ISA for you. Save time, leave it to the experts and feel confident in your investment goals - all for a low, flat monthly fee.

Trading account chart icon

Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want and access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.

Not just a Hargreaves Lansdown alternative

Two women in a kitchen looking at a laptop and smiling

Help your family’s finances thrive

Gift free ii accounts to your family members. Each person can invest up to £100,000 across a Stocks & Shares ISA and Trading Account without paying a monthly account fee.

happy young man in a paisley shirt looking at his phone surrounded by positive emojis

Connect with like-minded investors

Join ii Community and connect with other investors. Build a social network, discuss your investments in real time, and benchmark your portfolio against others. 

Two older women laughing and smiling outdoors

Recommend ii and get something back

You can enjoy £200 cashback for each friend you recommend ii to. Your friend also gets a year without account fees - it's a win-win. Terms apply.

Which recommended ii SIPP vs HL SIPP

HL’s SIPP charges could be costing you

Whether you are saving for that dream retirement or have started taking your pension income, you could get better value for your most valuable of investment accounts.

With our flat monthly fee and no extra costs for drawdown, it may be time to transfer your pension to ii.

How to transfer from HL to ii

Mature woman with glasses smiling at mobile with transfer complete icon

If you’re new to ii, you can apply online in minutes. Simply join ii and select the account you want to open.

If you’re already with us, you can log in to add another account and begin your transfer from HL.

You can start your transfer when opening your ii account, or once your account is set up - just log in and select ‘Transfers’ under your ‘Portfolio’ menu.

When completing your transfer request, you’ll need to tell us a few important details, including:

  • Your Hargreaves Lansdown account number
  • The value you’re transferring and whether this is as cash or investments (‘in specie’)

Submit your transfer, then it’s over to us.

Once your transfer details are in, it’s time for you to sit back and relax. We’ll work closely with Hargreaves Lansdown to move your account(s) to ii.

If we need any more information from you, we’ll be in touch. And our Customer Support team will bring you regular updates as the transfer progresses.

ii vs HL FAQs

The time it takes can vary depending on your account type and whether you’re transferring investments (known as an ‘in specie’ transfer).

If you’re transferring cash only, this typically takes 2-6 weeks to complete. If your transfer involves moving investments to us, this could take 8-12 weeks to complete.

Our dedicated transfers team work hard to make the process as painless as possible, but a smooth and speedy transfer also relies on some work from the provider you're leaving. Rest assured, for Hargreaves Lansdown, we regularly receive transfers and have systems that allow the process to run as smoothly as possible.

To the best of our knowledge, Hargreaves Lansdown do not charge you to transfer your accounts away from them. But, if you’re in any doubt, it’s always worth double checking with them directly yourself.

For most account types, you can transfer part of your account to ii and leave the other part with HL. There is an exception to this for any pension you have already accessed (a pension in drawdown).

Yes, you can transfer most investments from Hargreaves to ii. In the few cases where investments aren’t available on our platform, for example if it’s a fund class that is only available with HL, we will let you know as soon as possible and explain your options.

Yes, we offer two types of managed or ‘ready-made’ investments: a Managed ISA and Managed Portfolios for your pension.

Both our Managed ISA and Managed Portfolios are built and managed on an ongoing basis by experts at aberdeen. All you need to do is choose the risk level and investment strategy that suits you, then leave the hard work to the experts.

As a UK-based, FCA-regulated investment platform, our number one priority is keeping you and your investments safe.

To do this, we use the latest technology and adhere to robust security protocols. If for any reason our measures fail, just like the banks, you’re protected up to certain limits by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Find out more about our security and your protection.

Yes, and we’d love to hear from you. You can contact our UK-based Customer Support team by phone on 0345 607 6001. Or, if you’re already an ii customer, you can log in and send us a secure message.

Find out more about how to get in touch.
 

