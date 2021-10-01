Workplace pension to a SIPP transfer guide

Can I transfer my workplace pension into a SIPP?

Whether or not you can transfer your workplace pension into a SIPP and whether it would be a sensible course of action, very much depend on the type you have.

Transferring defined contribution schemes into a SIPP

It’s usually pretty straightforward to transfer a DC workplace pension into a SIPP. You usually just need to give your new provider the relevant pension details and it will arrange the transfer for you.

You will be asked if you want a cash or in-specie transfer. The former involves selling the investments in your workplace pension before buying fresh investments in the new SIPP (either the same, like for like or you could take the opportunity to choose an entirely different selection of investments). With in-specie transfers the investments move over directly, removing the need to sell and rebuy. However in-specie transfers only work if your new SIPP provider offers access to the same investments and may not be an option if you are invested in an insurance company pension fund or a lifestyle fund with a target retirement date.

It’s common to transfer multiple old workplace pensions into a SIPP for easier management. However, you may also be able to transfer your current workplace pension and ask your employer to contribute to your SIPP instead. Talk to your employer if this is something you would like to pursue.

Transferring defined benefit pensions into a SIPP

Transferring DB pensions into a SIPP is significantly more complicated.

It is possible to transfer out of some defined benefit pensions and use the proceeds to invest in a new SIPP. However, it is considered risky because it means giving up an income that is guaranteed for life and forces you to take charge of your retirement income. Your spouse or partner could also lose out on generous death benefits if you die first.

For this reason the Financial Conduct Authority stipulates that if your DB pension has a transfer value over £30,000 you must seek independent financial advice before you transfer out.

There are some circumstances where transferring out of a DB scheme may be recommended (for example you have serious health problems or are single and want to preserve savings for children). However, in the vast majority of cases a transfer will not be recommended.

Most reputable pension providers would not open a new SIPP account with the proceeds of a DB transfer, unless there is evidence of a positive recommendation from a qualified financial adviser.

It’s important to note that if you are in a public sector defined benefit pension, you won’t be able to transfer it if it is an ‘unfunded scheme’ such as the NHS Pension or the Teachers’ Pension. This is because responsibility for benefits is underwritten by the government and there is no ‘pot’ of money for you to take away.

You may be able to transfer a funded public sector scheme, such as the Local Government Pension Scheme, although, again, it may not be recommended.