Home >

News and Analysis

International investing
Overview
Foreign exchange
Most popular US stocks
US earnings season
Get started with US shares
News and analysis

News and analysis

The latest articles from our independent editorial team covering international stocks and market trends.

Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team.

1 May 2019

Four great US shares to buy

Our international columnist and author names the US stocks he'd buy and which is his best bargain.

by Rodney Hobson

30 April 2019

Stockwatch: When you should buy Amazon and Microsoft

We've studied the charts, now our companies analyst runs through the fundamentals and gives his view.

by Edmond Jackson

29 April 2019

Chart of the week: Chance for all of us to trade Microsoft

Microsoft trades at a record high, but there's something for every investor here, argues our chartist.

by John Burford

26 April 2019

Stockwatch: Why Facebook is still a great investment story

Investors have shrugged off a multi-billion dollar regulatory fine to focus on growth stock credentials.

by Edmond Jackson

26 April 2019

The perfect place to diversify your portfolio

One of the financial world's most unloved regions, we look at sectors that are unique to Europe.

by William Sobczak

25 April 2019

How Intel stock can trouble its tech boom high

Its share price surged this year, and our technical analyst thinks records could fall if it does this.

by Alistair Strang

24 April 2019

Your guide to US results season Q1 2019

American companies churn out results this week, and investors must be vigilant. Here’s what to expect.

by Jemma Jackson

24 April 2019

How Amazon stock can break records

Shares are up almost 50% since Christmas, but our chartist thinks an all-time high is possible.

by Alistair Strang

17 April 2019

The oil major I'd buy

Following Chevron's bid for Anadarko, our international columnist and author names his top oil stock.

by Rodney Hobson

17 April 2019

Why it's an interesting time to trade the German stock market

The German DAX index has rallied following the Brexit delay. Our chartist looks at price potentials.

by Alistair Strang

15 April 2019

Can the Dow reach a record high?

The U.S. index has bounced back from December's fall. Our chartist sees where things could go next.

by Alistair Strang

10 April 2019

Five Hong Kong stocks to watch

With the Hong Kong market picking up, our columnist and author has taken a closer look at five stocks.

by Rodney Hobson

8 April 2019

How the WD-40 Company can hit an all-time high

This household name has dipped recently, so our chartist studies share price potential ahead of results.

by Alistair Strang

4 April 2019

Most-popular US shares in Q1

Graeme Evans names the most-bought US stocks on the interactive investor platform this year.

by Graeme Evans

3 April 2019

What investors should expect this US results season

With US first-quarter reporting season almost upon us, our head of markets tells us what to look for.

by Richard Hunter

Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation, and is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company’s or index name highlighted in the article.