News and analysis

1 May 2019
Four great US shares to buy
Our international columnist and author names the US stocks he'd buy and which is his best bargain.
by Rodney Hobson
30 April 2019
Stockwatch: When you should buy Amazon and Microsoft
We've studied the charts, now our companies analyst runs through the fundamentals and gives his view.
by Edmond Jackson
29 April 2019
Chart of the week: Chance for all of us to trade Microsoft
Microsoft trades at a record high, but there's something for every investor here, argues our chartist.
by John Burford
26 April 2019
Stockwatch: Why Facebook is still a great investment story
Investors have shrugged off a multi-billion dollar regulatory fine to focus on growth stock credentials.
by Edmond Jackson
26 April 2019
The perfect place to diversify your portfolio
One of the financial world's most unloved regions, we look at sectors that are unique to Europe.
by William Sobczak
25 April 2019
How Intel stock can trouble its tech boom high
Its share price surged this year, and our technical analyst thinks records could fall if it does this.
by Alistair Strang
24 April 2019
Your guide to US results season Q1 2019
American companies churn out results this week, and investors must be vigilant. Here’s what to expect.
by Jemma Jackson
24 April 2019
How Amazon stock can break records
Shares are up almost 50% since Christmas, but our chartist thinks an all-time high is possible.
by Alistair Strang
17 April 2019
The oil major I'd buy
Following Chevron's bid for Anadarko, our international columnist and author names his top oil stock.
by Rodney Hobson
17 April 2019
Why it's an interesting time to trade the German stock market
The German DAX index has rallied following the Brexit delay. Our chartist looks at price potentials.
by Alistair Strang
15 April 2019
Can the Dow reach a record high?
The U.S. index has bounced back from December's fall. Our chartist sees where things could go next.
by Alistair Strang
10 April 2019
Five Hong Kong stocks to watch
With the Hong Kong market picking up, our columnist and author has taken a closer look at five stocks.
by Rodney Hobson
8 April 2019
How the WD-40 Company can hit an all-time high
This household name has dipped recently, so our chartist studies share price potential ahead of results.
by Alistair Strang
4 April 2019
Most-popular US shares in Q1
Graeme Evans names the most-bought US stocks on the interactive investor platform this year.
by Graeme Evans
