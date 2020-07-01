SIPP trends snapshot
Take a look at how investors have been handling their SIPPs this past year.
This half-yearly ‘SIPP Snapshot’ of trends among interactive investor’s Self-Invested Personal Pension customers reveals significant changes in both the way people contribute to and also take cash from their pensions, in the first half of this year.
The snapshot looks at what people are doing at different ages with their SIPPs, during a challenging time for many households. It looks back to how this has changed since the pandemic, but also how it compares to what people were doing before and during lockdowns, too.
As the cost-of-living crisis became a fast-dawning reality and saving, spending, investing and retirement plans for many were upended, we saw some people contributing less to their SIPPs and some in drawdown taking out more.
It’s an insightful look at how pension investors are adjusting to different times.
At a glance
- There has been a big decrease in the amount of tax-free lump sum being withdrawn by the newly retired.
- The average age for a lump-sum payment has gone up by 1.5 years since before the pandemic.
- People have been withdrawing more pension income, from an average of £14,108 in the first half of 2021 to £17,268 in the first half of 2022 (an increase of 22%).
- Contributions to SIPPs among those aged between 25-44 have fallen by 8%, from an average of £584 in the first half of 2022 compared to £538 last year.
Find the full set of data and analysis here: SIPP trends snapshot
Many workers contributing to their SIPPs chose to scale back their pension payments in the first half this year, particularly those aged 25 to 44, who may have faced a higher burden from the rise in the cost of living, on top of usually higher mortgage and rent costs for this age group and the cost of having young families.
Against a backdrop of stock market unpredictability, high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical instability, it seems SIPP investors at almost every stage of building up or drawing down their pension are battening down the hatches, whether that’s by reducing contributions, or withdrawing smaller lump sums when they start to access their pension, or by changing the mix of their investments.
Change in monthly contributions among SIPP investor in accumulation
Contributions are lower across all ages so far this year compared to previous years. They are significantly lower compared with contributions made pre-pandemic among people aged 25 to 44.
The exceptions are those approaching retirement and young SIPP investors aged between 18 and 24 (this younger group are likely to have had SIPPs opened for them and their parents may be paying in). Contributions among those aged 55+ have held up the best in the first half of this year compared to a year ago.
Change in average drawdown amounts among SIPP investors taking an income
People aged between 55 (the minimum age for pensions access) and 64 - were taking out far more from their pension as income – both regular withdrawals and one-off payments, in the first half of this year. They took out 14% more than the same period a year earlier and 43% more than the pre-pandemic average withdrawal over a six-month period.
Retirees aged between 65 and 74 also took far more out than average in the first half of this year: 22% more than the same period a year earlier and 34% more than the pre-pandemic average.
The increase in amounts withdrawn was not as significant for those aged 75 or older. They took out less in the first half of this year compared to a year ago and only 6% more compared to the pre-pandemic average.
Compared to all previous periods for which we have data and across all age groups in drawdown, the average increase in the amount withdrawn in the first half of this year is 22%.
Top ten holdings SIPPs in accumulation, ages 25 to 44 (by value of assets)
Top ten holdings SIPPs in accumulation, ages 45 to 54 (by value of assets)
Top ten holdings SIPPs approaching or in drawdown, ages 55 to 64
Top ten holdings SIPPs in decumulation, retirement, ages 65+
SIPP holdings analysis
Older SIPP investors seem less inclined to make changes to their portfolio in response to market conditions than younger investors – we can see the top ten has remained roughly the same for those already in retirement, whereas there appears to have been a little more chopping and changing among younger customers with their pension holdings.
You would expect younger people, with their longer time horizons, to be more comfortable moving their holdings around a little more, just as you would expect older SIPP investors, who are most likely invested in income-producing holdings that they have owned for many years, to sit tight.
Both younger and older SIPP investors hold stocks; however, those still contributing to their pension are far more likely to be investing in Tesla, Amazon and Apple, while older SIPP customers who are drawing an income prefer the likes of Lloyds, BP and GlaxoSmithKline.
The dominance of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Fundsmith Equity Fund across all ages shows that sometimes, investments transcend the immediate growth and income concerns of the individual and where they are in relation to retirement.
It’s interesting to note the Vanguard funds feature among portfolios in accumulation, but not among the retired population.
However, across the board, we can see that cash and exchange-traded products have become more popular since the beginning of last year and even more since the beginning of 2022.
This may be reflective of some savvy investors knowing that investment trusts’ ability to gear will prove painful when stock markets are more volatile – as they have been in the first half of 2022. Year-to-date like-for-like investment trusts have underperformed funds. This could also reflect investors positioning for further stock market pain by becoming more cautious – the increase in cash also indicates this.
The increase in ETFs is another indication of the continued rise of passives – with some investors losing faith in active fund managers and perhaps unsatisfied with how their fund manager has performed as (most) stock markets declined in the first half of 2022.
