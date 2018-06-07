Photo-Me and Pressure Tech shares plummet

Investors in Photo-Me International and Pressure Technologies found out to their cost today about how faraway trends and developments can bear down on share prices.

In the case of Photo-Me, the photo booth and laundry company has been hit by the slower-than-expected take up of the Japanese government's My Number ID card programme. The scheme is not compulsory and demand has not met the recent significant growth in the country's number of photobooths.

This has led to the need for a restructuring of its Japanese subsidiary, which Photo-Me said will mean profits for the year to April 2019 are likely to be similar to this year's performance.

Shares in the company, which joined the London stock exchange in 1962, lost a fifth of their value. However, Photo-Me said the news was unlikely to affect its dividend policy under which it pledged to grow the pay-out by 20% for the 2017 and 2018 financial years.

The group, which will release its annual results in July, paid a total dividend of 7.03p last year. Its current dividend yield stands at just above 6%.

The rest of the photo ID business has performed well, with the roll-out of the group's encrypted passport photo ID upload technology commencing in December. So far, 2,200 photobooths have been upgraded to allow direct and secure transmission of ID photos and data to the UK Passport Office.