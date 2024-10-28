Lump sum and death benefit allowance (LSDBA) guide

Enhancements to the LSDBA

Some individuals might also be able to apply for enhancement factors.

However, these only apply in the following, very specific, circumstances:

If an individual has a pension credit after a divorce and that lump sum was tested against their ex-spouse’s LTA.

If a transfer has been made from a Registered Overseas Pension Scheme (ROPS) into a registered UK scheme

If contributions were made or benefits accrued in a UK pension on behalf of a ‘relevant overseas individual’ and UK tax relief was not available

These events need to have happened before April 2024 and those that are eligible have until 5 April 2025 to apply.

It’s also important to note that these factors will not increase the individual’s LSA, only the LSDBA – with both PCLS and UFPLS payments excluded from calculations.

For those applying for enhancements after April 2024, the enhancement factor is calculated by dividing the additional benefit by £1m, prior to this date the factor is calculated by dividing the additional benefit by the LTA.

To apply the enhancement, the LSDBA will be multiplied by the enhancement factor.

Enhancement factors example:

Bryony receives a pensions credit worth £150,000 after her divorce in January 2020.

This gives her an enhancement factor of 0.14 (£150,000 / £1,073,100)

If Bryony died at some point during the 2024/25 tax year her LSDBA would be boosted by a further £150,234 (£1,073,100 x 0.14), giving her a total allowance of £1,223,334.

Transitional rules

If lump sum benefits were taken out of a pension before 6 April 2024, transitional rules apply to adjust the LSDBA that the individual has available.

In these cases, there are two ways to calculate the individuals LSDBA.

Standard calculations

The default option is to deduct 25% of the LTA used up by payments made before 6 April 2024. However, for serious ill health lump sums 100% of the LTA used is deducted.

Let’s say Bob crystallises £500,000 from his SIPP in 2015/2016 when the LTA was £1,250,000. This uses up 40% of his LTA (he doesn’t have any transitional protection) and he takes £125,000 tax free cash.

Bob died in May 2024 and his LSDBA is reduced by 25% of the LTA he had used already.

This is calculated in the following way: 0.25 x 0.4 x £1,073,100 = £107,310.

John’s remaining LSDBA is therefore £965,790 (£1,073,100 – £107,310).

Alternative calculation

However, it is possible to apply for a transitional tax-free amount certificate (TTFAC) instead and use an alternative calculation.

This confirms the combined value of all tax-free lump sums paid prior to 6 April 2024 and provides an accurate figure to be deducted from the LSDBA at a later date. It could potentially boost the tax-free benefits an individual can take from their pension.

In order to apply for a TTFAC, individuals (or their legal representatives if they have died) will need to provide evidence of all tax-free benefits taken prior to this date to any one of the schemes that they are a member of. The individual will also need to apply for the TTFAC before they make any tax-free lump sum withdrawals after 6 April 2024. This means individuals considering this option need to be organised and gather the relevant evidence promptly.

Which calculation works best?

Which calculation will work best will depend on the individual’s circumstances.

However, as a guide, individuals who are more likely to get a higher allowance as result of applying for a TTFAC include those who: