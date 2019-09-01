pensions - investors today
We all like to know what other investors are doing. It helps us make sure we’ve not missed out on a new investment opportunity, or provides a helpful nudge into thinking about our own portfolios.
Here’s how our SIPP investors are managing their investments. While there are perennial favourites that span the demographic divide, some of the results might surprise. From internationally-focussed starters who also like passive funds to UK-biased older investors, who prefer active investing, the results are interesting and informative.
Look at you own age group or explore the whole spectrum to find out what our SIPP customers, aged between 18 and 94 hold.
our analysis
- Charts show the percentage of assets by value invested in each asset type.
- Tables show the top 5 holdings by popularity, based on the number of customers holding them.
- Source: ii SIPP holdings at end July 2018.
Note, this material is intended for educational purposes only and is not investment research or a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.
Starter investors
aged under 35
You are potentially relatively new to investing, but have the longest investment horizon available. A time frame for investing of at least 20 (and possibly up to 50) years means that you can withstand the ups and downs of the stock market and should consider high risk options.
Four of the top five most popular funds with ii’s under 35s are low cost trackers from Vanguard. Tracker funds are good choices for all types of investors. But they work particularly well for starter investors who may not have the time or experience to look through active alternatives and want a diversified portfolio.
On the direct equity side, two of the five most popular stocks are US technology giants Tesla and Amazon. This shows investors aged under 35 are internationally orientated and more likely to embrace technology stocks than older investors.
Top 5 Unit Trusts
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index GBP Acc
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index GBP Acc
Top 5 Investment Trusts
Growing confidence
aged 35 to 44
You typically have the benefit of some experience and a long investment horizon. However, you may be time poor as the competing priorities of families and careers take precedence.
Our investors in this age group are now choosing a mixture of active and passive funds. Investment trusts are global in nature, topped by the investor favourite Scottish Mortgage.
Among most held companies, Lloyds Banking Group tops the list, with three other UK companies and Amazon making up the Top 5. ETFs are broad ranging and include the US, UK, Gold, Emerging markets and global options.
Top 5 Unit Trusts
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc
- Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
- Vanguard FTSE 100 Index A GBP Acc
- LF Woodford Equity Income C Sterling Acc
Top 5 Investment Trusts
Sweet spot investors
aged 45 to 54
You may be in a sweet spot for investing, as the combination of experience and a sufficiently long investment timeframe, as well as reduced family responsibilities, mean that you can really make the most of any opportunities.
The top four funds are active options, including India, with Vanguard’s LifeStrategy 80% Equity taking the final spot. On the trust side, yet again Scottish Mortgage can be found in the number one spot, but there are a variety of different global options including Japan.
All five of the most popular equities are UK large cap stocks, many of which are income options. Although there is likely to be little need for any income at this stage, the popularity of income stocks in the low interest rate environment has made them an attractive choice for growth as well as income investors.
Top 5 Unit Trusts
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
- Jupiter India I Acc
- LF Woodford Equity Income C Sterling Acc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc
Top 5 Investment Trusts
Approaching retirement or starting to use some of your pension savings
aged 55 to 64
You have a great chance to maximise pension contributions and give your SIPP a boost before you start to draw a retirement income. You may also have refined your investment style, based on experience. Some investors may be accessing their SIPP already and funding the gap between early retirement and their other pensions, including the state pension.
For the 55-64 year group, all five of our most popular funds among investors are active options, with global funds from Fundsmith and Lindsell Train topping the list. On the trust side, two of the top three are UK orientated, while three of the five top ETFs in this age group are UK options, making this age group the most exposed to the UK.
Top 5 Unit Trusts
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
- Stewart Investors AsiaPac Ldrs B Acc GBP
- LF Woodford Equity Income C Sterling Acc
- Artemis Global Income I Inc
Top 5 Investment Trusts
Beginning drawdown or managing income requirements
aged 65 and over
Previously, over 65s would be reducing their risk profile, but with most investors this age entering drawdown rather than taking an annuity, investors still have a 20-30-year investment horizon and have plenty of time to take risk and enjoy the markets.
Our over 65 investors’ like active, unconstrained managers who invest globally and whose objective is to outperform the market. On the equity side, most are invested in large-cap UK dividend-paying stocks, which provide a welcome income stream for their retirement.
There is an element of defensiveness, as gold tops the most popular ETF, but overall our over 65s are engaged investors who are researching the market, choosing high-performing collective global funds and trusts and are pro-active with their investment choices.
Top 5 Unit Trusts
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
- Artemis Global Income I Inc
- LF Woodford Equity Income C Sterling Acc
- Liontrust Special Situations I Inc
Top 5 Investment Trusts
