pensions - investors today

Starter investors

aged under 35

You are potentially relatively new to investing, but have the longest investment horizon available. A time frame for investing of at least 20 (and possibly up to 50) years means that you can withstand the ups and downs of the stock market and should consider high risk options.

Four of the top five most popular funds with ii’s under 35s are low cost trackers from Vanguard. Tracker funds are good choices for all types of investors. But they work particularly well for starter investors who may not have the time or experience to look through active alternatives and want a diversified portfolio.

On the direct equity side, two of the five most popular stocks are US technology giants Tesla and Amazon. This shows investors aged under 35 are internationally orientated and more likely to embrace technology stocks than older investors.