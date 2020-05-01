Natasha Melunsky

Did you find it easy to start investing for a pension?

Yes, in the sense that my job automatically takes out a percentage of my wage. I started investing for a pension at 18. It was hard to work out which funds to invest my personal savings in. I did a bit of research, looking at funds’ past performance and I spoke to family about their investments.

What current pension contributions do you make, either monthly or otherwise?

I contribute 7.1% of my wages monthly, and on top of this £75. My employer contributes 1/54th of my earnings.

Have you ever taken a break from pension saving?

No.

What do you invest in for your pension?

Funds, ready-made portfolio.

What are your five largest holdings?

I have only three. Vanguard’s US Equity Index fund is the largest, followed by its Emerging Markets Stock Index fund, and the LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund.

My pension is currently (as of 1 December 2020) invested internationally, with 52% in North America, 34% in Asia-Pacific, 3% in Central/South America and 3% in the Middle East/Africa. I would not consider investing in individual international stocks because my investment strategy involves funds [and] individual shares are too risky.

What is your investment objective/target pension pot or annual retirement income?

My target pension pot is around £500,000.