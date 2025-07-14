10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 11 July 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

After taking first place three weeks ago, small-cap battery metals miner Metals One (LSE:MET1) fell out of the top 10 a week ago. But it’s straight back in at number one after extending its latest rally to a one-month high.

The company said last week that it has agreed terms to terminate the conditional acquisition of FinnAust Mining Finland Oy, announced in March. The deal had involved the Hammaslahti copper-zinc project and Outokumpu copper project in Finland. It also removes a future obligation to pay 2 million deferred consideration shares to license owner 80 Mile, removing the future equity dilution.

“…our near-term exploration expenditure is being prioritised towards exceptional early stage uranium and gold opportunities in the US, where the environment is ripe for new domestic discoveries,” said Metals One chair Craig Moulton.

There were five companies rooted to the spot, which is unprecedented in the time this column has been running. But there are some new boys in this week’s list.

After knocking on the door in March, Premier African Minerals Ltd (LSE:PREM) makes its debut. Announcing that its Zulu lithium and tantalum plant had restarted, investors chased the small-cap shares up from 0.01p to 0.03p during the first half of the week.

CEO George Roach promised “preliminary results and progress updates at Zulu…once they become available and have been properly validated.”

Perhaps surprisingly, ad agency WPP (LSE:WPP) is another first-timer, although it would have preferred different circumstances. Shares slumped to a 16-year low after the company downgraded both its full-year profit and organic revenue outlook. It blamed a guidance miss on a “challenging trading environment” and macroeconomic pressures.

After a three-week absence and languishing at 15th last time, Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is back. Shares remain popular as the recovery from April’s low at 205p continues. They’re currently worth around 317p, a gain of more than 50% in just three months.

And analysts at JP Morgan think they’re worth more. It rates the shares as ‘overweight’ with a 360p price target, also highlighting the possibility of a coal demerger. Analysts at RBC also think the shares could do better, although their target eases from 360p to 350p.

Finally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) disappeared from the top 10 list for four weeks but creeps in this time in 10th place.

The week started with a big drop from $315 to $289 following weekend news that Elon Musk is launching a new political party. Investors fear another distraction from the business of running a company that requires his full attention. But investors and Tesla fans are betting on a positive outcome, chasing the shares up to $314 on Friday.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

The two big risers last week were Artemis Global Income (jumping from 11th to fourth) and City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) (climbing four places to sixth).

Both are income investments, but City of London focuses on UK shares and has a higher yield at 4.3%, while the Artemis fund looks globally for dividend stocks and yields 2.45%.

The other risers were L&G Global Technology Index and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT). Both invest in high-growth tech stocks, with the L&G fund tracking a global technology index and Scottish Mortgage relying on active fund managers to find both public and private high-growth shares.

Royal London Short Term Money Market held on to first place for another week. It aims to deliver a cash-like return for investors, with yields that closely track the Bank of England base rate (currently 4.25%).

It has been a very popular fund over the past couple of years, as investors opt for steady returns with next to no volatility, rather than taking stock or bond market risk.

The fallers last week were Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity and Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity dropped off the list.

Global trackers HSBC FTSE All-World Index and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index held on to seventh place and ninth place respectively.

Both are “all world” funds and include investments in emerging markets. The Vanguard fund owns 7,129 different shares and costs 0.23% a year in fees, while the HSBC fund owns 3,498 different shares and cost 0.13% in annual fees.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.