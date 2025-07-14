eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 14 July 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 13 July 2025.

Burberry

Investors will be keeping an eye on the luxury brand’s trading update on Friday to see how well the recovery is going.

The macro environment on eyeQ is improving, with model value reaching a new high.

Higher growth rates and a more cautious approach by investors have left the stock sitting 6.41% rich to overall macro environment.

The smart machine shows Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) is overbought, and current price levels aren’t attractive enough for bears.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 13 July 2025.

HubSpot

Like many stocks, the CRM giant staged a comeback after a big drop in Q1, signalling that the market saw the low as a temporary dip rather than ongoing signs of weaknesses.

The current macro environment is favourable for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS). Model value is up by more than 10% over the last month and the actual stock price has lagged, leaving it 18.10% cheap to aggregate macro conditions. The gap is wide enough for the smart machine to fire a bullish signal.