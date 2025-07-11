Shares for the future: why I’m keeping this £1bn stock in my top 10

This year’s annual report marks Richard Tyson’s first full year at Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG). The newish chief executive joined in October 2023. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts A customer-first strategy developed under him focuses on Oxford Instruments’ established and highly profitable businesses that facilitate imaging and analysis. Oxford Instruments: adapting to new disorder The company remains committed to organic growth embodied in an R&D expenditure target of 8-9%, but it has also made two modest acquisitions under its new leader. The first was in January and the second was in June last year. These joined the Imaging and Analysis segment, which makes microscopy equipment, cameras, analytical instruments and software products principally for the materials analysis, healthcare equipment and semiconductor markets. The company is also disposing of its NanoScience business. It makes cooling equipment that creates the very lower temperature environments needed for quantum computing. These systems are subject to export restrictions that required Nanoscience to exit China in 2024. NanoScience had already been hived off into a separate division: Advanced Technologies. This division houses riskier businesses selling large-scale complex systems into specific markets characterised by custom builds and long project timelines. Shares for the future: this company deserves more credit

The other big Advanced Technology business makes compound semiconductor fabrication equipment, a technology Oxford Instruments has developed into a volume manufacturing system. Compound semiconductors are made from more than one element. They are more powerful than regular silicon chips and in demand for modern power-hungry applications. Oxford Instruments has tripled manufacturing capacity by investing in a new facility near Bristol. The two segments contrast in terms of profitability. Imaging and Analysis contributed 66% of revenue and 93% of total profit in 2025, a year that NanoScience returned to profitability. In 2024, due to lost NanoScience orders in China, the division barely broke even. NanoScience's experience in China is an extreme example of how protectionism is disrupting export powerhouses such as Oxford Instruments, which earned 28% of revenue in the US in 2024 and 21% in China. New trade barriers are making things harder for technology businesses that inevitably rely on overseas markets for raw materials and customers. Oxford Instruments is adapting to the new disorder. It has performed a "regional pivot", conforming to UK export restrictions on quantum and some semiconductor products and refocusing on "less sensitive" sales in China. The company's customers are also being forced from China by protectionist measures, so Oxford Instruments has consolidated its teams in south-east Asia, where sales are booming. Oxford Instruments: by the numbers Revenue grew by 6% but adjusted profit grew a sub-par 2% in the year to March 2025. However, this figure was reduced by £8.5 million due to the effect of the weakened US dollar on profit reported in pounds. Oxford Instruments achieved low double-digit growth in adjusted profit on a constant currency basis.

The company believes its success was due to the simplification of the business and it was despite losses at Andor Technologies, which the company is turning around. In arriving at adjusted profit though, Oxford Instruments made major adjustments. The biggest was a £26 million write down in value of Andor, which Oxford Instruments acquired in 2014. Andor Technologies is also probably responsible for some of the £7.8 million of exceptional restructuring costs, also ignored. The bulk of that figure (£5 million) relates to the relocation of the compound semiconductor fabrication equipment facility. Return on capital of 23% is good, but well below Oxford Instruments' historical average.

This is largely explained by a 200% increase in capital employed since 2020 due to the investment in new facilities and products and high levels of stock, initially to weather the supply shortages after the pandemic and subsequently to cover disruption due to the factory move. Despite the investment and acquisitions, Oxford Instruments still had more cash than financial obligations at the year end. This happy situation will be reinforced by a £57 million payday when the NanoScience sale completes later this year. The company says it will return some of the loot to shareholders via a share buyback programme. Scoring Oxford Instruments I like it when companies simplify. As well as becoming easier to manage, they become easier to understand. Oxford Instruments' strategy is coherent to me. Compound semiconductors is an established growing market, and the company is ploughing surplus cash from its highly profitable imaging and analysis division into the acquisition of similar businesses. Ditching NanoScience diminishes Oxford Instruments’ claim to be operating at the frontier of science, and nixes something of a moonshot, should quantum computing make it beyond being the next big thing. It looks as though profitability in the future will be less reliant on large investments in emerging technologies than it used to be, and more reliant on piecemeal investment in established technologies in which Oxford Instruments already has a significant presence. Oxford Instruments OXIG Manufactures scientific equipment 09/07/2025 8/10 How capably has Oxford Instruments made money? 2.0 Oxford Instruments has increased revenue modestly and profit at a high single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2016 by focusing on imaging and analysis technologies with broad applications in industry and academia, augmented by modest acquisitions under its newish chief executive. How big are the risks? 2.0 Heavy investment in R&D, other capital expenditure, and stock is weighing on profitability in the short-term, though returns may improve over the long-term. New barriers to trade are disrupting Oxford Instruments' two biggest markets - the US and China. How fair and coherent is its strategy? 3.0 The company is emphasising its most commercial technologies and simplifying the business. It has disposed of one of two earlier stage "Advanced Technology" businesses and it is scaling the other up to supply volume manufacturers. It has a customer first ethos. Voluntary staff turnover was 8% in 2024. How low (high) is the share price compared to normalised profit? 1.0 Low. A share price of 1988p values the enterprise at £1112 million, about 11 times normalised profit. A score of 8/10 indicates Oxford Instruments is a good long-term investment. NB: Bold text indicates factors that reduce the score. Bold and italicised text doubly so. The maximum score is 3 for each criterion except price, which has a maximum of 1 (explainedhere) 23 Shares for the future Here is the ranked list of Decision Engine shares. I review the scores at least once a year, soon after each company has published its annual report. The price scores are calculated using the share price prior to publication. Generally, I consider shares that score more than 7 out of 10 to be good value. Shares that score 7 or less are good businesses that are not obviously cheap at the moment. Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) and Solid State (LSE:SOLI) have published full-year results, and I expect to rescore them when they publish their annual reports. Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) has published its annual report and is due to be rescored. 0 company description score qual price ih% 1 James Latham Imports and distributes timber and timber products 9.0 8.0 1.0 8.0% 2 Howden Joinery Supplies kitchens to small builders 8.6 8.0 0.6 7.1% 3 Churchill China Manufactures tableware for restaurants etc. 8.5 7.5 1.0 7.0% 4 FW Thorpe Makes light fittings for commercial and public buildings, roads, and tunnels 8.4 8.5 -0.1 6.7% 5 Renishaw Whiz bang manufacturer of automated machine tools and robots 8.1 7.5 0.6 6.2% 6 Solid State Assembles electronic systems (e.g. computers and radios) and distributes components 8.0 7.5 0.5 6.0% 7 Focusrite Designs recording equipment, loudspeakers, and instruments for musicians 8.0 7.0 1.0 6.0% 8 Dewhurst Manufactures, distributes and fits lift components 8.0 7.0 1.0 6.0% 9 Oxford Instruments Manufactures scientific equipment 8.0 7.0 1.0 6.0% 10 Bunzl Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations 7.9 7.5 0.4 5.8% 11 Hollywood Bowl Operates tenpin bowling and indoor crazy golf centres 7.8 7.5 0.3 5.7% 12 Renew Repair and maintenance of rail, road, water, nuclear infrastructure 7.8 7.5 0.3 5.6% 13 Porvair Manufactures filters and laboratory equipment 7.7 8.0 -0.3 5.4% 14 Macfarlane Distributes and manufactures protective packaging 7.7 7.0 0.7 5.4% 15 James Halstead Manufactures vinyl flooring for commercial and public spaces 7.6 7.0 0.6 5.1% 16 Anpario Manufactures natural animal feed additives 7.5 7.0 0.5 5.0% 17 Auto Trader Online marketplace for motor vehicles 7.4 8.5 -1.1 4.8% 18 Bloomsbury Publishing Publishes books and educational resources 7.4 7.5 -0.1 4.7% 19 Games Workshop Manufactures/retails Warhammer models, licences stories/characters 7.3 9.0 -1.7 4.7% 20 Softcat Sells hardware and software to businesses and the public sector 7.2 8.0 -0.8 4.4% 21 Advanced Medical Solutions Manufactures surgical adhesives, sutures and dressings 7.2 6.5 0.7 4.3% 22 Jet2 Flies holidaymakers to Europe, sells package holidays 7.2 7.5 -0.3 4.3% 23 YouGov Surveys and distributes public opinion online 7.0 7.5 -0.5 4.0% 24 Dunelm Retailer of furniture and homewares 6.8 8.0 -1.2 3.5% 25 Volution Manufacturer of ventilation products 6.7 8.0 -1.3 3.4% 26 DotDigital Provides automated marketing software as a service 6.6 6.5 0.1 3.2% 27 4Imprint Customises and distributes promotional goods 6.5 8.0 -1.5 3.1% 28 Judges Scientific Manufactures scientific instruments 5.9 7.5 -1.6 1.9% 29 Quartix Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets and insurers 5.9 7.5 -1.6 1.7% 30 Goodwin Casts and machines steel. Processes minerals for casting jewellery, tyres 5.7 8.0 -2.3 1.5% 31 Tristel Manufactures disinfectants for simple medical instruments and surfaces 5.2 7.5 -2.3 0.5% 32 Cohort Manufactures military technology, does research and consultancy 5.2 7.5 -2.3 0.4% 33 Keystone Law Runs a network of self-employed lawyers 4.6 7.0 -2.4 0.0% Click on a share's score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, and ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns Oxford Instruments and many shares in the Decision Engine. He weights his portfolio so it owns bigger holdings in the higher-scoring shares. For more on the Decision Engine, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

