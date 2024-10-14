10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 11 October 2024

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Six new entries is as may as I can remember.

Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) claims top spot for the first time. In fact, it’s the housebuilder’s first ever appearance here and follows an accounting error that will wipe out a chunk of profit in each of the next three years.

Directors have been buying the aftermath and the shares have bounced off their post-warning low at well under 900p. View being taken in the City is that if all the bad news is already out there, the shares are cheap; if it’s not, and there are more skeletons in the cupboard, there is further downside risk.

We’ll get more information at a trading update on 8 November.

Two American giants are in the top 10, the first time that’s happened in a long while. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), which hasn’t been seen here since the end of July, enters this week in third place.

Shares in the electric carmaker had been about $100 higher than the $142 April low, but fell sharply last week following an update on its self-driving robotaxi, closing Friday at $217.80.

Chief executive Elon Musk unveiled the driverless vehicle at an event in Hollywood. He said his company would begin building the cybercab, which will cost less than $30,000, by 2026.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) makes its first appearance in this table for four weeks. Shares were up from $125 to $135 over the week as bulls continue to chase the chip designer higher. On a technical basis, the shares staged a breakout above a downtrend from the record high in June at just above $140. That generated further buying interest.

Top 10 regular Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) was active again ahead of third-quarter results next month. City writer Graeme Evans reported on a research note from UBS arguing why Rolls deserves to be trading 20% higher at 640p. A trading update is due on 7 November.

In a rare appearance, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) is in at number six after the shares fell 8% to their lowest in two months. HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), absent here since August, claims the final place in the top 10.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

A “green” investment trust yielding 7.5% was the most popular open-ended fund or investment trust last week, rising two places to top spot.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) owns nearly 50 UK-based wind power assets, generating an income by selling power to the grid that is then distributed back to investors via quarterly dividends.

The trust’s aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term.

It knocked Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15) off the most-bought position. This fund is a “one-stop shop” option for investors looking for global equity and bond market assets, all for a low fee of 0.22%.

Other collectives dropping in popularity last week were Jupiter India (down three places to fifth), City of London (dropping one place to seventh) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30) (falling two places to ninth).

The risers were Royal London Short Term Money Mkt, L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16), HSBC FTSE All World Index and Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3). They give investors access to, respectively, a cash-like return, global technology shares, and global shares. Fidelity Index World and HSBC FTSE All World track different global indices, with the prior owning 1,500 developed world equities and the later owning 3,500 shares, including those from emerging markets.

Supermarket Income REIT Ord (LSE:SUPR) was the only new entry last week. Offering a yield of 8.4%, it owns supermarket property assets, aiming to give investors an inflation-linked return from rents. It trades on an 18% discount to its reported net asset value. Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) falls out of the top 10 for the first time since we began this weekly column in January.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.