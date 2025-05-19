10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 16 May 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

After knocking on the door of the top 10 the previous week, AIM-listed Metals One (LSE:MET1) makes its debut in this list of 10 most bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform at number two.

It’s been a remarkable few months for the clean energy mineral explorer. Since hitting a low at 1.76p at the end of January, it’s shares have rocketed, peaking at 55p at the end of last week for a gain of 3,000%.

Metals One has raised money to fund copper and nickel projects in Finland and Norway, and last week announced the conditional acquisition of an exploration lease over the Swales Gold Property in Nevada, USA. Swales, which is 13 miles from Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin Complex, the single largest gold-producing complex in the world, will mark Metals One’s entry into the gold exploration sector.

Keeping it off top spot is BP (LSE:BP.), which leads the pack for a third consecutive week.

The oil major’s shares have been closely tracking the oil price, which has failed to remain above $62 a barrel for any length of time since the second half of last week.

But BP continues to underperform Shell (LSE:SHEL), and rumours that it may be taken over by its close rival refuse to go away. Big overseas players like Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and TotalEnergies SE (EURONEXT:TTE) are also said to be interested.

A recent report in the Financial Times said BP shares trade at only half the value of the company’s assets, but any deal would be complicated and would have to factor in BP’s $77 billion of debt and long-term liabilities. One to watch.

Unbelievably, tobacco firm Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) is making its first appearance among the 10 most bought ISA stocks. Interest was piqued when its share price fell 15% from a multi-year peak following first-half results.

Although the cigarettes giant maintained expectations for annual sales and profit, the figures came in below City forecasts. Imperial also predicted a bigger impact from currency headwinds, which have affected City earnings per share forecast, and confirmed chief executive Stefan Bomhard will retire later this year, handing over to current finance director Lukas Paravicini on 1 October.

Following a two-week break, AI chip giant NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is back in the top 10. The stock price has been volatile over the past six months and traded below $90 during the tariff crisis. It’s now back above $135, rewarding investors who’ve backed the business since the early days of April.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

The bounce back for technology shares following a sharp sell over a month ago when Donald Trump first introduced tariffs on “Liberation Day”, has led to more money flowing into tech funds within ISAs on the ii platform.

In US dollar terms, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index has reached levels just a few percent lower than its peak in February, rallying 25% from its lows. A weaker US dollar has hurt returns for UK-based investors, however.

The past week was particularly strong for tech shares, the US index rising 3%. In response, ii customers invested in L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) (up five places in our top 10 list to second) and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) (up three places to fourth).

However, defensive funds were still popular, none more so than Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8). This fund, which aims to generate a “cash-like” return by investing in short term bonds and bank savings tools, held onto first place for another week. Meanwhile Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15), which invests in bonds as well as equities, was third, and UK income favourite City of London was ninth.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) fell in popularity last week, while Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) and Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) rose up the ranks.

The only new entry was private equity investor 3i Group Ord (LSE:III). Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30) fell off the list.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.