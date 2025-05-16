Shares for the future: why I’m downgrading this complex company

For nearly two decades, Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG) has grown by acquiring small UK scientific instrument manufacturers, typically from retiring founders. The equipment these firms make is used in higher education for research, and by industry for research and development and in manufacturing. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts Multi-bagger The shares have been a great long-term investment because these are niche businesses with few direct competitors. Niches are a double-edged sword. They are easy to defend but sometimes difficult to expand. Judges uses the handsome cash flows from these firms to buy more of them. There is no shortage in the UK, and they often fly below the radar of rival acquirers with fat wallets like private equity firms. Happily, Judges’ subsidiaries have also grown under its ownership. The company says organic revenue has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% a year over the past 18 years, contributing 35% of total growth. The result of this mostly acquisitive growth is a group of 18 manufacturers, some of which have bolted on smaller acquisitions.

Source: Judges investor presentation for year to December 2024 Complexity Risk The biggest subsidiary requires special mention. It is GeoTek, a manufacturer of instruments for analysing geological cores (samples) acquired in 2022. This equipment is used by scientists in fundamental and environmental research, by governments to assess natural resources, and prospectors like oil, gas, and mining companies. Inevitably, as Judges grows it needs to make bigger acquisitions if they are to have the same impact. Bigger acquisitions cost more because they tend to attract more buyers. The £80 million maximum consideration for GeoTek was seven times three-year average earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which is the upper bound of what Judges will pay. The price goes a long way to explaining why Judges' financial obligations are 91% of operating capital, well above historic levels. The whopping addition of invested capital also helps to explain why return on total invested capital (ROTIC) was just below 10% in 2024. Most of Judges' businesses are straightforward manufacturers that operate with limited oversight, but bigger businesses tend to be more complex. GeoTek rents analysis machines out, provides geotechnical services, and participates in coring expeditions sponsored by national governments. As Judges has grown it has beefed up its leadership, which gives me some confidence it can manage more complexity. Judges' principal dealmaker is founder David Cicurel. He is chief executive and also a large shareholder. The quality of his dealmaking is illustrated by the fact that Judges has never written down the value of a subsidiary.

Finances and operations are overseen by Brad Ormsby, chief financial officer of 10 years, chief operating officer Mark Lavelle, business development director Tim Prestidge, and commercial Director Ian Wilcock, a new appointment. Lavelle and Prestidge were recruited from Halma, which is relevant because Halma's still successful buy and build strategy has been something of a blueprint for Judges and other roll-ups. With experience comes age, David Cicurel is 76 and Mark Lavelle is retiring in September 2026, but the company appears to be futureproofing its leadership by reconfiguring it into an executive committee of board executives and other senior managers. Judges puts more emphasis on fostering growth within its subsidiaries than it used to, which may mitigate the risk of lower returns from acquisitions or less acquisition activity should, say, its totemic chief executive retire. Fourth year of contraction out of 19 'aint bad GeoTek left its imprint in the results for the year to December 2024, a rare year of contraction for Judges.

