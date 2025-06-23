10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 20 June 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

It’s the first time Metals One (LSE:MET1) has topped this list of 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform, removing Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) from first place. The £23 million company issued another update on its acquisition of the Squaw Creek uranium project in Wyoming and the Uravan vanadium project in Colorado.

Chair Craig Moulton said he was “encouraged” by progress made during Phase 1 exploration at Squaw Creek. Metals One shares had doubled in value to 22p by early Friday, having previously fallen from a high of 55p in May.

But main excitement last week was the appearance of four so-called bitcoin treasury stocks in the top 10, two of which occupy the first three places.

We talked about The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS:SWC) here three weeks ago when it first crept into this list at number 10. SWC shares listed in April following a £1 million fundraising at 2.5p, and you could have bought them on the Aquis market for under 5p if you were quick. Last week, you would have had to pay 630p. That’s a 25,000% profit from the IPO issue price in less than two months.

The business offers web design, web development and online marketing services, but it’s SWC’s treasury policy that’s triggered the share price rally - it’s 10-year strategic plan includes acquiring digital assets to hold as a balance sheet asset. And SWC used some of the £29.3 million raised last week at 180p to buy another 104.28 bitcoin worth £8.1 million. It now owns 346.63 bitcoin valued at £27.2 million.

SWC, now worth over £1 billion, also appointed bitcoin analyst, author and former bitcoin hedge fund manager Jesse Myers to work on its bitcoin strategy and investor communications.

Coinsilium Group Ltd (AQUIS:COIN) debuts in our top 10 list in third position during what the company has called “a period of heightened investor interest and significant developments across the digital asset landscape”.

People got interested in the stock towards the end of May, shortly after the company issued a strategic update regarding its dedicated bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza! that will “never [lose] sight of the early conviction and support of retail investors”. Coinsilium shares were trading at under 4p.

Following last week’s updates, the shares closed on Friday at 51.5p. That followed confirmation of a massively oversubscribed £4 million retail offer at 22.2p and subsequent £800,000 purchase of 10.2146 bitcoin, taking its total to 43.1077 currently worth just under £3.4 million.

This morning, Coinsilium shares traded as high as 90p after the company published its bitcoin treasury policy and strategic plan, setting out the principles and framework underpinning its treasury strategy. It said: “The company views bitcoin not simply as a hedge, but as a strategically significant reserve asset. Its finite issuance, decentralised nature, and resistance to inflationary debasement make it a credible long-term anchor for digital asset treasury operations.”

Of the other two bitcoin treasury stocks in the top 10 this week, Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group (LSE:PR1) debuts at number eight. The company, which says it’s an AI-driven professional growth services for small and medium enterprises, announced last week it has now formally adopted a new bitcoin treasury management policy. Its share price is up from 2.35p mid-June to 7.75p on Friday.

Helium Ventures (AQUIS:HEV), another debutant and not to be confused with Helium One Global, successfully completed the oversubscribed placing of shares at 43p to raise £4 million. The company has said it intends to hold treasury reserves and surplus cash in bitcoin. Its share price was under 5p mid-month.

Elsewhere, FTSE 100 laggard Diageo (LSE:DGE) is a new entry at number seven. There had been some director share buying at just below £20, although the share price closed Friday below £19.

And finally, Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) is back here for the first time in five weeks as it completes its corporate reorganisation, including a fundraising, cross-listing of the company’s stock on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and 20:1 share consolidation.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Royal London Short Term Money Market was finally knocked off the top of the table last week, with Tiger Royalties and Investments Ord (LSE:TIR) replacing it.

This investment trust pivoted from being an early stage natural resources investor to focusing on cryptocurrency opportunities, including “meme coins”.

Shares in the AIM-quoted trust have risen 118% this year. Its share price premium to net asset value is an eye-watering 230%, linked to an investor frenzy for crypto assets this year.

Another notable new entry this week was Ranmore Global Equity fund, a value-focused strategy that has returned 15% this year. The largest positions include Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), easyJet (LSE:EZJ) and Tesco (LSE:TSCO). The other new entry was Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Acc.

The rest of the list featured plenty of familiar funds, such as Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), L&G Global Technology Index, City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity.

SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT) is a more unusual fund on the most-bought list. It yields around 10% by owning assets that improve energy efficiency, such as energy storage, biomass and electric vehicle charging.

Dropping off the list were JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and HSBC FTSE All World Index.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.