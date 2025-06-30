10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 27 June 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Metals One (LSE:MET1)’s stint at the top lasted just one week, the battery metals company dropping six places as it handed the baton to BP (LSE:BP.).

The oil major has been the subject of rumours that it’s merging with Shell (LSE:SHEL), although both companies quickly denied speculation of a tie-up. That doesn’t mean that others in the sector might not look at parts of BP’s business. The company has been a popular stock in recent months given relative underperformance, and as a way for investors to play an oil price recovery.

There are two new entries this week, and both are larger companies rather than the rush of smaller, more speculative stocks that have made the list recently.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is back among the top 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform. Investors picked up cheaper stock following the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Shares in the defence giant quickly recovered and ended the week only a couple of percent down and not too far from a record high.

Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) makes its debut in this list after adding 2.8% over the week. It’s share price fell sharply following annual results that showed a 28% drop in annual adjusted profit before tax. It also revealed a £5 billion net outflow from its funds to £22.6 billion by the end of March.

Chief executive John Ions said the fund manager was “well positioned” to benefit from what it thinks will be a shift from passive vehicles to active asset managers, especially “generational low valuations among UK quality companies”.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Despite plunging 40% in value over the past five trading days (including today), Tiger Royalties and Investments Ord (LSE:TIR) was the most popular collective in ISAs last week. However, including its recent share price drop, the trust is still up 62% this year.

This investment trust pivoted from being an early-stage natural resources investor to focussing on cryptocurrency opportunities, including so-called "memecoins".

Unchanged in second place was Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund, which delivers a cash-like return for investors, with yields that closely track the Bank of England base rate (currently 4.25%).

It has been a very popular fund over the past couple of years, as investors opt for steady returns with next to no volatility, rather than taking stock or bond market risk.

The risers last week were Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) (a new entry in fourth), City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) (rising two places to seventh) and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI) (a new entry in eighth).

Primary Health Properties owns more than 500 healthcare properties around the UK, collects rent and returns it to shareholders via dividends. The yield is currently 6.85%.

The fallers were SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT), L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15).

Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) dropped off the list.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.