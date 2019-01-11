The 10 hottest US stocks this past month

There were bargains galore on Wall Street over the Christmas period. Lee Wild runs through the big winners and which stocks interactive investor customers were filling their stockings with.

US stocks have outperformed other global stockmarkets on the way up, so it's only logical that they would fall faster and further than other markets when the mood changed. And that they took a pounding in December is no surprise. However, since bottoming out at a 16-month low on Christmas Eve, the big American star stocks are fighting back. Indeed, as at 10 January, the Nasdaq 100 is up 11.8% in just over two weeks, the S&P 500 is up 10% and Dow Jones only slightly less. Standout performers since 24 December include Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), up 38%, General Electric (NYSE:GE) 26%, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 23% and Boeing (NYSE:BA) 19%. Even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has attracted buying interest below $125. Up 17% since, it’s still a third down on its late-July peak, however. It's not all good news, though. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stunned the market with a grim revenue warning amid slowing iPhone demand in China. Its stock is up less than 5% since Christmas as a result.