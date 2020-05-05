Best and worst shares and markets in April 2020

After losing their shirts in March, investors had a chance to make spectacular profits a month later.

April 2020 will not be forgotten in a hurry by investors after markets rebounded in spectacular fashion, despite dividend cuts, an oil price collapse and big surge in US jobless figures. The remarkable turnaround saw the Nasdaq jump by 15% in the month, with London's mid-cap FTSE 250 index 9% higher and the basket of top 100 stocks in the AIM junior market up by 18%. All this happened while the global Covid-19 death toll continued to rise, with economists forecasting a 30% or more drop in second-quarter GDP for some leading nations. Economist interview: recession, stocks and recovery

Economist interview: have stock markets overestimated Covid shock? The key to the recovery from the depths of March's market turmoil has been the support of central banks, with Wall Street placing big bets on the US Federal Reserve continuing to underpin the financial system. Ultra-low interest rates look set to be around for years to come, meaning investors will need somewhere to get a return. This has helped the so-called FAANG group of stocks on Nasdaq, with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Google) up by as much as 25% in the month. The ongoing support of policymakers also gave investors the confidence to push the FTSE 100 index back above the 6,000 barrier at the end of April, having rallied more than 1,000 points from as low as 4,900 on the day Britain went into lockdown on 23 March.