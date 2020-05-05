Best and worst shares and markets in April 2020

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The lockdown has been good for business at Just Eat Takeaway (LSE:JET) and food delivery company Ocado (LSE:OCDO), which rose 31% and 33% respectively, while Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR) was up 33% after benefiting from a surge in demand for online gaming.

This diversification has helped the company to weather the loss of sporting fixtures and the closure of betting shops since March. Flutter's shares have been on a remarkable run in the past six weeks, climbing 79% to above where they were prior to the start of the crisis.

William Hill (LSE:WMH) set the pace in the FTSE 250 index with a 67% rise during April, ahead of the 34% improvement secured by its big rival, Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings (LSE:GVC).

Investors who bought transport companies during the depths of the coronavirus market plunge were also well rewarded in April, with Go-Ahead the second biggest riser in the FTSE 250 after a 62% rise. National Express shares were up by a third.

In the FTSE All-Share, Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) pulled off a remarkable feat in April by rising 140% as developments in the company's debt-reduction push helped offset falling oil prices.

There was no respite for travel company TUI (LSE:TUI), whose shares fell another 13%, while Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) was down 7% after dashing hopes for a dividend return in the 2020/21 financial year.

In contrast, there were some handsome profits on offer for investors who backed the growing number of AIM-listed companies involved in the fight against coronavirus. These include testing firms Omega Diagnostics (LSE:ODX) and Genedrive (LSE:GDR), up 641% and 289% respectively.



