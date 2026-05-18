Bond Boss: relief rallies and volatility - bonds still the real stress test

Global markets have been pulled in opposite directions in recent weeks. Equity indices have rebounded sharply, given improving US-Iran headlines and resilient earnings. But government bond markets are still expecting high levels of uncertainty. That divergence matters. Bonds are not simply reacting to daily news; they are signalling that the ‘real’ macro stress test – inflation and policy constraints – is still very much under way.

It’s the geopolitics, stupid

At first glance, the recent equity rally and the fact that corporate bonds are offering investors a smaller extra return over government bonds looks reassuring. Riskier assets (such as equities and corporate bonds) are expressing a medium-term growth view that assumes today’s shocks will ease.

Government bond markets are telling a more negative story. There is still stress evident in the market – you can see it in higher short-term interest rates and in the gap between short- and long-term bond yields being smaller than usual. Yields increasingly reflect an outlook shaped by geopolitics rather than by incremental macro data.

This also highlights why bonds often act as early warning indicators during geopolitical crises. Bond investors are forced to confront inflation and supply risks immediately. Equity markets can afford to avoid them for longer.

The gap between short- and long-term interest rates (the yield curve) is flashing red, too. Until the end of February, most major economies saw inflation slowly declining towards target. The US-Iran conflict has raised the chance of more interest-rate rises, which is pushing up short-term borrowing costs.

Short-term rates are still much lower than long-term rates, but signs of inflation are starting to pick up again. The bond market is telling us that inflation risks are still present under the surface. Ten-year Treasury (US government bond) rates remain well above the 0.5%-3% range we’ve been accustomed to over the past decade.

Volatility is still a key driver

The result is a clear divergence in how different asset classes are behaving. Equities are pricing-in resilient earnings and a degree of optimism – reinforced by repeated episodes of buying when markets fall. Government bonds (loans made to governments), by contrast, are showing short-term uncertainty over inflation and policy risk. Investment-grade bonds (loans to financially stronger companies) and high-yield credit (loans to weaker or indebted companies) currently sit closer to equities. Investors are staying positive about the next few years and taking advantage of today’s higher yields.

Volatility still matters. Chart one compares interest-rate volatility with the extra yield that investment-grade have offered compared with US government bonds over the past five years.

Investors demand a higher risk premium during times of stress as volatility raises uncertainty. We are seeing this feed through into the extra yield investors demand for credit risk, even when default fundamentals remain benign.

After a spike higher, interest-rate volatility has fallen from its highs since the initial Iran war-driven shock. Credit markets have improved and risk premiums have fallen, as a result. Some caution is advisable, though, as the market is susceptible to another volatility spike if energy prices remain elevated.

Chart 1: How bond spreads compare with market volatility estimates