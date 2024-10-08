Bull and bear pairs: nine high-risk and low-risk fund couplings

Making the case for the bulls are anticipated interest rate cuts, an economy that appears to be on a stable footing and low unemployment.

Making the case for the bears are relatively high stock valuations, looming elections and the chance that recession may not be avoided.

With plenty to be positive about and numerous risks on the horizon, it makes sense to have a foot in both camps – and it’s a strategy that has merit throughout the market cycle.

“Pairing funds is a great way to invest,” says Fairview Investing director Ben Yearsley.

He adds: It doesn't matter whether it’s a style pairing (growth and value) or market cap (small and large), what you’re looking for is funds with different drivers.”

Below, wealth managers and analysts suggest nine bull and bear pairs for exposure to different regions.

Adventurous: Edinburgh Worldwide

Cautious: Ruffer Investment Company

Ewan Lovett-Turner, head of investment companies research at Deutsche Numis, suggests Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI) as an adventurous global pick. While its growth style and focus on smaller companies fell out of favour as interest rates rose, the outlook may be brighter.

“The largest holding is an unquoted position in SpaceX, an exciting company that has seen rumours about its Starlink satellite constellation and communications business floating when earnings stabilise,” he says.

The fund provides “highly differentiated exposure”, primarily to healthcare and technology such as a company making adjustable intraocular lenses and a quantum computer developer.

He pairs this with Ruffer Investment Company Ord (LSE:RICA), which has a capital preservation mandate and an “impressive” record of consistent growth with low volatility.

“The managers are wary of market concentration and have built a portfolio of ‘ugly duckling’ assets that they believe can turn into swans. These include growth assets such as UK and Chinese equities, as well as protections bought at multi-decade lows such as gold and the yen,” adds Lovett-Turner.

Adventurous: BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity

Cautious: Personal Assets Trust

James Igoe, head of Redmayne Bentley’s Manchester office, suggest another global pair in the form of the BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity Fund and Personal Assets Ord (LSE:PNL) Trust.

Alister Hibbert manages several funds at BlackRock including Igoe’s suggestion and the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge fund.

As Hibbert takes out short positions, seeking to profit from share price falls, in other funds he manages, Igore says this gives the BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity fund “vital intelligence” in order to “compound their conviction” in the sectors and shares they are positive on.

Personal Assets seeks to preserve investors’ capital. “The approach is conservative with attention paid to downside risks,” adds Igoe. “All board members are shareholders in the trust.”

Adventurous: Fidelity Index US

Cautious: Polar Capital Global Insurance

Fairview Investing’s Yearsley plumps for two very different funds for US exposure, which he deems suitable for virtually every portfolio.

Fidelity Index US tracks the tech-heavy S&P 500. “With the Magnificent Seven at the top, you’re getting pretty impressive earnings but also a stark reaction when earnings disappoint,” he says.

“Interestingly, the only non-tech stock in the top 10 holdings is Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) – one of the biggest insurance conglomerates and surprisingly only a small position in Polar Capital Global Insurance.”

The fund buys specialist insurance companies, such as reinsurers and catastrophe insurers, and typically has about 70% in the US.

“It’s delivered double digits year in, year out,” says Yearsley. “The managers reckon share prices follow book value and think 16% book value growth is reasonable for the next few years. You don’t need to be an AI stock to deliver stellar returns.”