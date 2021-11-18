The Chart Show: Shell, Tesla, Vodafone
18th November 2021 10:12
Loading
Share on
Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at interactive investor, breaks down three key stories for investors, looking at them not just from a fundamentals’ perspective but with chart analysis as well. This week, Shell (LSE:RDSB), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Vodafone (LSE:VOD) get the Chart Show treatment.
- Get £100 cashback when you switch to an ii ISA in November. Terms apply
- Big changes at Royal Dutch Shell as simplification put to the vote
- Tesla and the electric car revolution
- ii view: Vodafone steers full-year estimates higher
- Explore our six-part series on charting for beginners
- Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for our latest interviews
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.