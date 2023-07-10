Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 10 July 2023

10th July 2023 11:42

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 10 July 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Insider: directors think these shares are a bargain

about 2 hours ago

Three specialist fund areas that are due a recovery

about 1 hour ago

Share Sleuth: why I’ve trimmed one of my best performers

about 1 hour ago

Market snapshot: share prices remain under pressure ahead of more data

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: dividend supports this share until good times return

3 days ago

Best and worst AIM shares in first half of 2023

3 days ago

Richard Beddard: this cash-rich company could be very good value

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: why I’m bullish on the hottest tech theme

4 days ago

Why bonds are back and how you can invest in them

4 days ago

Two value stock opportunities, and the bank share I’ve been buying

5 days ago